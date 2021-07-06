New Research Shows the Key to Enhanced Immunity and Anti-Aging Lies in Cell Regeneration
300 million of the body's cells die every minute; replenishing them is critical. According to Nokomis Research, polyamines are the solution.SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Protecting the body’s immune system, particularly in this age of Covid 19, has become a universal focus. And for good reason. The immune system is incredibly complicated and absolutely vital to our survival. Made up of a number of different cell types throughout the body, the system works to fight off pathogens and clear up dead cells in perfect synchronicity. Until it doesn’t. Until age takes its toll or a new virus rears its ugly head.
The question is: how do we keep our life-affirming immune system strong and healthy? How do we fight off these new and increasingly lethal viral enemies?
The answer? By fortifying and regenerating the cells that help make up our immune system.
“Polyamines are the key”, says Richard Bendera, CEO of Nokomis Research. “Particularly the polyamines Spermine and Spermidine. Up until now, researchers have been looking into the positive effects of Spermine and Spermidine on cancer and anti-aging. Our new research has widened that parameter to include cellular and tissue growth and regeneration. This is a major discovery. Not only are these two elements vital to solving a myriad of health ailments, they can now also be considered critical to cell survival and function in the body.”
Spermine and Spermidine are biogenic polyamines, naturally-occurring phytochemicals produced in the body and found in plant foods such as corn, cucumber, oats, and radishes. Together they play multiple roles in the growth, proliferation, and survival of cells.
Unfortunately, as the body ages and cell growth diminishes, so do these polyamines. And with 300 million old cells dying every minute, replenishing those cell-protective polyamines that continually decline in the body over time becomes critical.
“Does this mean eating more corn? More radishes? Not necessarily”, says Mr. Bendera. “But we do need to be aware of the role and importance of these polyamines and adjust our diets to compensate for their loss as we age”.
Emerging evidence has suggested that COVID-19 antibodies — proteins produced by the body’s immune system to fight infection and protect against future reinfection — may start waning in as little as two months, raising questions about how long immunity may last and whether or not a person can get re-infected.
"This is of real concern," according to Mr. Bendera. "But it means that our research on cell regeneration and replacement has now taken on new importance. Spermine and Spermidine could be the answer to ensuring that the immune system remains strong and healthy. Not for just a few months, but long-term."
Recognized globally as one of the top five researchers in the restorative application of the polyamines, Spermine and Spermidine, Nokomis is in the forefront of polyamine-based cellular protection and regeneration research.
Nokomis Research Inc.
www.nokomisresearch.com
- 30 -
Leanna Wilson
Nokomis Research
+1 480-266-0464
leanna@nokomisresearch.com