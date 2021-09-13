STP and STC announce the release of its newly developed EHS audit protocol for Indonesia
Latest EHS Regulations Updates Assist Companies to Achieve EHS ComplianceVANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STP ComplianceEHS (STP) and Specialty Technical Consultants (STC) announce the release of its recently updated EHS protocol for Indonesia. This audit protocol, which covers relevant national EHS requirements, was previously updated in March 2018. The regulatory date for the current release is March 2021.
Leading companies around the world use EHS audit protocols to understand the scope of their EHS regulatory obligations and rapidly collect, share, archive, and export audit findings in a cost-effective manner. EHS audit protocols are prepared by STC in partnership with STP and continue to focus on those national (plus, in some cases, regional or provincial) EHS requirements that have site-specific applications for manufacturing operations. As a leading EHS management consulting firm with a global network of experienced EHS teaming partners, STC has in-depth knowledge and technical expertise of local/regional EHS requirements.
STP and STC maintain leading-edge EHS audit protocols for more than 50 jurisdictions. The protocol documents are written in English and are available in MS Word, Adobe Acrobat and Excel formats, as well as through STP's web-based portal or can be integrated into an existing company platform. Using the protocols' custom templates and advanced functionality features, auditors can easily track audit findings and manage data over time to improve compliance, risk management and safety performance. In addition, STP's formatting is compatible with leading risk management and sustainability platform providers.
Highlights of selected legislation covered in the newly developed protocol include:
Government Regulation No. 70 of 2009 regarding Conservation of Energy, 16 November 2009 stipulates the policies related to conservation of energy and the responsibilities of businesses to implement energy conservation measures.
Regulation of the Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources No. 14 of 2012 regarding Energy Management, 30 May 2012 establishes energy management obligations for businesses and/or activities using energy sources and/or energy equal to or more than 6,000 tons of oil equivalent per year.
Government Regulation No. 41 of 2015 regarding Development of Industrial Resources, 23 June 2015 provides for the governance of the development of industrial manpower and the use of industrial consultants, the utilization, provision, distribution, and export of natural resources, as well as the procurement and utilization of industrial technology.
Regulation of the Minister of Transportation No. PM 75 of 2015 regarding Implementation of Traffic Impact Analysis, 17 April 2015 stipulates the types of development plan that require a traffic impact analysis (ANDALALIN), the criteria associated with the size of development requiring a traffic impact analysis, the preparation of the Traffic Impact Analysis (ANDALALIN) document, as well as follow-ups on the results of the traffic impact analysis.
Regulation of the Minister of Environment and Forestry No. P.38/MENLHK/Setjen/ Kum.1/7/2019 regarding the Types of Planned Businesses and/or Activities that are Obligated to have Environmental Impact Analysis (AMDAL), 5 September 2019 repeals and replaces the Regulation of the Minister of Environment No. 5 of 2012 of the same title dated 12 April 2012. The Regulation sets forth the list of businesses and/or activities that are obligated to complete the environmental impact assessment as a prerequisite for obtaining the Environmental License.
Regulation of the Minister of Industry No. 1 of 2020 regarding Preparation of Detailed Environmental Management Plan and Environmental Monitoring Plan for Industrial Companies Located or to be Located in Industrial Estate, 17 January 2020 establishes the provisions and the procedures for industrial companies that are located or to be located in an industrial estate to establish the Detailed RKL-RPL in congruent with the RKL-RPL of the Industrial Estate.
Regulation of the Minister of Environment and Forestry No. P.15/Menlhk/Setjen/PLA.4/7/2020 regarding Implementation and Supervision on Detailed Environmental Management Plan
- Environmental Monitoring Plan in the Special Economic Zone, 30 July 2020 establishes the provisions and procedures of the Detailed RKL-RPL in a Special Economic Zone (KEK), including supervision by the national and/or regional government and the business enterprise managing the KEK.
Law No. 11 of 2020 regarding Job Creation, 2 November 2020 aims to improve the ecosystem of investment and business activities, to increase employment, to ensure efficiency, protection and empowerment for cooperatives and SMEs, and to provide national fiscal policies, as well as research and innovation support.
Government Regulation No. 5 of 2021 regarding Establishment of Risk-Based Business Licensing, 2 February 2021 establishes the framework of a risk-based business licensing system that includes setting the norms, procedures, and criteria of risk-based business licensing, including the online single submission (OSS) services for risk-based business licensing.
Government Regulation No. 22 of 2021 regarding Implementation of Environmental Protection and Management, 2 February 2021 provides the provisions and governance related to the implementation of environmental protection and management as stipulated in Law No. 32 of 2009 as last amended through Law No. 11 of 2020.
About STP ComplianceEHS
STP ComplianceEHS (STP) produces technical resource guides covering environmental, health & safety, transportation, business practices, standards, and law, offering comprehensive guidance on key compliance and regulatory issues. STP is a division of Glacier Media Inc., a Canadian information communications company that provides primary and essential information in print, electronic and online media. Glacier's Business and Professional Information Group publishes directories, technical manuals, research and development materials, medical education, electronic databases, investment information, and specialty websites.
About Specialty Technical Consultants
Specialty Technical Consultants, Inc. (STC) is a specialized management consulting firm that enhances environmental health and safety (EHS) performance. Through its consulting services, STC partners with clients to strengthen management systems' design and implementation and identifies needs and implements solutions to meet business objectives. Services provided include EHS compliance support, risk assessment, EHS auditing, corporate responsibility and sustainability, EHS management systems development and implementation, EHS regulatory information tools, and EHS training.
STC is certified as a Woman-Owned Business Enterprise (WBE) by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) and the Supplier Clearinghouse for the California Public Utilities Commission, and as a Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) by the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) Program.
