9/11: A Message from AG Reyes

A personal message from AG Reyes:

“Twenty years ago today, I was a young lawyer preparing to head into work when time stopped, and the world changed forever. As we honor victims who perished in the Twin Towers, at the Pentagon, and in Pennsylvania, I remain optimistic that America can and will unify to defeat global terrorism and the underlying evil working to destroy our freedom. Today, I hope we all take a moment to recall 3,000 innocent American lives lost, including valiant first responders, who ran into the flames, chaos, and horror to assist and save others without regard for their own safety. They must always be remembered. All of them. And our prayers remain with their families and loved ones. Out of respect to those we lost on September 11 and those we’ve lost just weeks ago to terrorists intent on our destruction, let’s put down our political swords, at least for the day, and bask in the privilege and blessings of being Americans and being able to mourn as one nation under God.”

