Merryvale Acquires Mt. Veeder Vineyard
Merryvale Vineyards adds to its estate holdings with famed Lampyridae Vineyard on Mt. Veeder, one of Napa Valley's highest elevation vineyards.
This stunning, high-elevation mountain vineyard fits perfectly with our estate viti-vini philosophy of 25 years, namely to grow and craft wines with elegance, texture, sense of place and balance.”ST. HELENA, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Merryvale Vineyards’ Proprietor René Schlatter today announces the acquisition of Lampyridae Vineyards on Mt. Veeder, a high elevation site featuring Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, Zinfandel, Syrah and Grenache on 13 planted acres. With this purchase, Merryvale increases their total estate vineyard holdings to 76 planted acres across three properties and three unique Napa Valley American Viticultural Areas (AVAs).
— René Schlatter, Proprietor Merryvale Family Vineyards
At the helm of Merryvale Vineyards since 1996, Proprietor René Schlatter notes, “As our third estate vineyard, we are committed to a long-term estate focus for the brand and our wines”, he continued, “This stunning, high-elevation mountain vineyard fits perfectly with our estate viti-vini philosophy of 25 years, namely to grow and craft wines with elegance, texture, sense of place and balance.”
The Lampyridae Vineyard sits just below the peak of Mt Veeder, at 2,550 ft. elevation—the highest vineyard site on Mt. Veeder, and one of the highest in all of Napa Valley—featuring cooler days and warmer nights than the valley floor. With this narrower diurnal band, the growing season is extended, and the grapes ripen without sugar accumulation, which makes for wines that are very balanced. Lampyridae Vineyard has produced fruit for clients including Beringer Vineyards, Fontanella Family Winery, Handwritten and Kind Cellars.
As an added benefit, Merryvale will receive fruit from this vineyard from the 2021 harvest. According to Winemaker Andrew Wright, “The grapes are tasting great, with intense, dark red fruit characteristics which will be the perfect complement to the savory, blue fruit notes we historically get from the Profile Estate Vineyard. It’s an extreme mountain site with incredible potential and I’m very excited for the wines we will make from this vineyard.”
This announcement comes on the heels of a recent article in Shanken’s Impact Newsletter (September 1 & 15, 2021) where Merryvale is mentioned as part of the growth of Pacific Highway Wines in Impact’s Annual “Hot Prospects” report. Pacific Highway has represented the Merryvale Family of Wines’ brands since 2019.
About Merryvale Vineyards
Founded in 1983, Merryvale Vineyards is the quintessential St. Helena destination. Located in the heart of the Napa Valley, Merryvale employs sustainable farming practices and superior standards in the vineyards and winery to ensure that the wines live up to their full potential. Merryvale’s portfolio boasts complex, balanced and classic wines that are truly reflective of the region’s terroir. Varieties include Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, Petit Verdot and new for 2021, Petite Arvine. Helmed by the Schlatter family for over 25 years, Merryvale has established deep roots with ownership of sustainably farmed estate vineyards: the Profile Estate, a 25-acre hillside vineyard overlooking St. Helena; the 38-acre historic Stanly Ranch Estate vineyard in Carneros; and now 13 acres on Mt. Veeder. The Merryvale Tasting Room is open daily for tasting from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Appointments are encouraged but not required; more information can be found at www.merryvale.com.
