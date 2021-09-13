Sept. 13 – Sept. 17, 2021: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

September 13, 2021

Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media.

Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to media and that a media Q&A is planned.

Please note that if a remote surge day is called the Governor and Lt. Governor’s schedule may change.

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

Monday, Sept. 13 5:30 a.m. Interview with FOX Business News Location: New York City studio 8:45 a.m. Meet with Extell Location: New York City 10 a.m. Meet with business and stakeholders Location: New York City 11:45 a.m. Meet with business and stakeholders Location: New York City 1 p.m. Meet with business and stakeholders Location: New York City 2:30 p.m. Meet with business and stakeholders Location: New York City 3:30 p.m. Meet with CBRE Location: New York City

Tuesday, Sept. 14 9 a.m. Join White House call Location: Virtual meeting 12 p.m. Meet with U.S. Air Force leadership Location: Pentagon 2 p.m. Meet with American Compass Location: Marriott Marquis, Washington, DC 5 p.m. Attend Washington Nationals Game Location: 1500 S. Capitol St. SE, Washington, DC

Wednesday, Sept. 15 7:30 a.m. Meet with business and stakeholders Location: Arlington, VA 11 a.m. Meet with Ernst and Young Location: Marriott Marquis, Washington, DC 1 p.m. Meet with American Enterprise Institute Location: 1789 Massachusetts Ave., NW, Washington, DC

Thursday, Sept. 16 7 a.m. Meet with business and stakeholders Location: Arlington, VA 8:30 a.m. Meet with business and stakeholders Location: Washington, DC

Friday, Sept. 17 9 a.m. Meet with legislative group Location: Virtual meeting 10:15 a.m. Meet with Utah Department of Cultural and Community Engagement Location: Virtual meeting 10:45 a.m. Speak at Wheatley Institution Constitution Day event Location: Gordon B. Hinckley Alumni and Visitors Center, Brigham Young University, 450 E. 1230 North, Provo MEDIA ACCESS 2:15 p.m. Meet with Utah Insurance Department Location: Virtual meeting

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Monday, Sept. 13 8 a.m. Meet with staff Location: Lt. Governor’s Office 9:30 am. Meet with staff Location: Lt. Governor’s Office 10 a.m. Attend State Bonding Commission meeting Location: Capitol Board Room 11 a.m. Join Ute water rights issues discussion Location: Rampton Room 1 p.m. Meet with energy advisor Location: Lt. Governor’s Office 1:30 p.m. Interview with Utah Business Magazine Location: Virtual 3 p.m. Meet with director of legislative affairs Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

Tuesday, Sept. 14 9 a.m. Attend The Point board meeting (POMSLA) Location: Senate Building, Room 210 12 p.m. Meet with Utah Consular Corps Location: Capitol Board Room

Wednesday, Sept. 15 9:30 a.m. Meet with general counsel Location: Lt. Governor’s Office 10 a.m. Participate in housing at The Point discussion Location: Lt. Governor’s Office 11 a.m. Meet with returnee co-hort Location: Lt. Governor’s Office 3 p.m. Visit Summit County Clerk Location: 60 N. Main St., #235, Coalville 4:15 p.m. Visit Wasatch County Clerk Location: 25 N Main St., Heber City 6 p.m. Attend Utah State Association of County Commissions and Councils (USACCC) Location: 700 Homestead Dr, Midway

Thursday, Sept. 16 8 a.m. Tour Bear River Massacre site Location: 2953 U.S. 91, Preston, ID

Friday, Sept. 17 8:15 a.m. Meet with Westwater leadership Location: Virtual meeting 9 a.m. Meet with legislative group Location: Virtual meeting 10:30 a.m. Meet with Ambassador and First Lady of the Democratic Republic of the Congo Location: Gold Room 1 p.m. Visit Tooele County Clerk Location: Tooele

Saturday, Sept. 18 9 a.m. Tour Colorado River Location: Cisco

Download a copy of this schedule here.

