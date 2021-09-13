Submit Release
News Search

There were 436 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,032 in the last 365 days.

Sept. 13 – Sept. 17, 2021: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

September 13, 2021

Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media.

Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to media and that a media Q&A is planned.

Please note that if a remote surge day is called the Governor and Lt. Governor’s schedule may change.

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

Monday, Sept. 13

5:30 a.m.    Interview with FOX Business News Location:    New York City studio

8:45 a.m.    Meet with Extell  Location:    New York City

10 a.m.       Meet with business and stakeholders   Location:    New York City

11:45 a.m.  Meet with business and stakeholders   Location:    New York City 

1 p.m.         Meet with business and stakeholders    Location:    New York City

2:30 p.m.    Meet with business and stakeholders Location:    New York City

3:30 p.m.    Meet with CBRE Location:    New York City

Tuesday, Sept. 14

9 a.m.         Join White House call Location:    Virtual meeting

12 p.m.       Meet with U.S. Air Force leadership Location:    Pentagon

2 p.m.         Meet with American Compass Location:    Marriott Marquis, Washington, DC

5 p.m.         Attend Washington Nationals Game Location:    1500 S. Capitol St. SE, Washington, DC

Wednesday, Sept. 15

7:30 a.m.    Meet with business and stakeholders Location:    Arlington, VA

11 a.m.       Meet with Ernst and Young Location:    Marriott Marquis, Washington, DC

1 p.m.         Meet with American Enterprise Institute Location:    1789 Massachusetts Ave., NW, Washington, DC

Thursday, Sept. 16

7 a.m.         Meet with business and stakeholders Location: Arlington, VA

8:30 a.m.    Meet with business and stakeholders Location:    Washington, DC

Friday, Sept. 17

9 a.m.         Meet with legislative group Location:    Virtual meeting

10:15 a.m.  Meet with Utah Department of Cultural and Community Engagement Location:    Virtual meeting

10:45 a.m.   Speak at Wheatley Institution Constitution Day event Location:    Gordon B. Hinckley Alumni and Visitors Center, Brigham Young University, 450 E. 1230 North, Provo MEDIA ACCESS

2:15 p.m.    Meet with Utah Insurance Department Location:    Virtual meeting

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Monday, Sept. 13

8 a.m.         Meet with staff Location:    Lt. Governor’s Office

9:30 am.     Meet with staff Location:    Lt. Governor’s Office

10 a.m.       Attend State Bonding Commission meeting  Location:    Capitol Board Room

11 a.m.       Join Ute water rights issues discussion Location:    Rampton Room

1 p.m. Meet with energy advisor Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

1:30 p.m.    Interview with Utah Business Magazine Location:    Virtual

3 p.m.         Meet with director of legislative affairs Location:    Lt. Governor’s Office

Tuesday, Sept. 14

9 a.m.         Attend The Point board meeting (POMSLA)  Location:    Senate Building, Room 210

12 p.m.       Meet with Utah Consular Corps Location:    Capitol Board Room

Wednesday, Sept. 15

9:30 a.m.    Meet with general counsel Location:    Lt. Governor’s Office

10 a.m.       Participate in housing at The Point discussion Location:    Lt. Governor’s Office

11 a.m.       Meet with returnee co-hort  Location:    Lt. Governor’s Office

3 p.m.         Visit Summit County Clerk  Location:    60 N. Main St., #235, Coalville

4:15 p.m. Visit Wasatch County Clerk  Location: 25 N Main St., Heber City

6 p.m.         Attend Utah State Association of County Commissions and Councils (USACCC)  Location:    700 Homestead Dr, Midway

Thursday, Sept. 16

8 a.m.         Tour Bear River Massacre site  Location:    2953 U.S. 91, Preston, ID

Friday, Sept. 17

8:15 a.m.    Meet with Westwater leadership Location:    Virtual meeting

9 a.m.         Meet with legislative group Location:    Virtual meeting

10:30 a.m.  Meet with Ambassador and First Lady of the Democratic Republic of the Congo  Location:    Gold Room

1 p.m.         Visit Tooele County Clerk Location:    Tooele

Saturday, Sept. 18

9 a.m.         Tour Colorado River Location:    Cisco

Download a copy of this schedule here.

# # #

You just read:

Sept. 13 – Sept. 17, 2021: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.