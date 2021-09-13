Sept. 13 – Sept. 17, 2021: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

September 13, 2021
Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media.
Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to media and that a media Q&A is planned.
Please note that if a remote surge day is called the Governor and Lt. Governor’s schedule may change.
Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule
Monday, Sept. 13
5:30 a.m. Interview with FOX Business News Location: New York City studio
8:45 a.m. Meet with Extell Location: New York City
10 a.m. Meet with business and stakeholders Location: New York City
11:45 a.m. Meet with business and stakeholders Location: New York City
1 p.m. Meet with business and stakeholders Location: New York City
2:30 p.m. Meet with business and stakeholders Location: New York City
3:30 p.m. Meet with CBRE Location: New York City
Tuesday, Sept. 14
9 a.m. Join White House call Location: Virtual meeting
12 p.m. Meet with U.S. Air Force leadership Location: Pentagon
2 p.m. Meet with American Compass Location: Marriott Marquis, Washington, DC
5 p.m. Attend Washington Nationals Game Location: 1500 S. Capitol St. SE, Washington, DC
Wednesday, Sept. 15
7:30 a.m. Meet with business and stakeholders Location: Arlington, VA
11 a.m. Meet with Ernst and Young Location: Marriott Marquis, Washington, DC
1 p.m. Meet with American Enterprise Institute Location: 1789 Massachusetts Ave., NW, Washington, DC
Thursday, Sept. 16
7 a.m. Meet with business and stakeholders Location: Arlington, VA
8:30 a.m. Meet with business and stakeholders Location: Washington, DC
Friday, Sept. 17
9 a.m. Meet with legislative group Location: Virtual meeting
10:15 a.m. Meet with Utah Department of Cultural and Community Engagement Location: Virtual meeting
10:45 a.m. Speak at Wheatley Institution Constitution Day event Location: Gordon B. Hinckley Alumni and Visitors Center, Brigham Young University, 450 E. 1230 North, Provo MEDIA ACCESS
2:15 p.m. Meet with Utah Insurance Department Location: Virtual meeting
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
Monday, Sept. 13
8 a.m. Meet with staff Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
9:30 am. Meet with staff Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
10 a.m. Attend State Bonding Commission meeting Location: Capitol Board Room
11 a.m. Join Ute water rights issues discussion Location: Rampton Room
1 p.m. Meet with energy advisor Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
1:30 p.m. Interview with Utah Business Magazine Location: Virtual
3 p.m. Meet with director of legislative affairs Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
Tuesday, Sept. 14
9 a.m. Attend The Point board meeting (POMSLA) Location: Senate Building, Room 210
12 p.m. Meet with Utah Consular Corps Location: Capitol Board Room
Wednesday, Sept. 15
9:30 a.m. Meet with general counsel Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
10 a.m. Participate in housing at The Point discussion Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
11 a.m. Meet with returnee co-hort Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
3 p.m. Visit Summit County Clerk Location: 60 N. Main St., #235, Coalville
4:15 p.m. Visit Wasatch County Clerk Location: 25 N Main St., Heber City
6 p.m. Attend Utah State Association of County Commissions and Councils (USACCC) Location: 700 Homestead Dr, Midway
Thursday, Sept. 16
8 a.m. Tour Bear River Massacre site Location: 2953 U.S. 91, Preston, ID
Friday, Sept. 17
8:15 a.m. Meet with Westwater leadership Location: Virtual meeting
9 a.m. Meet with legislative group Location: Virtual meeting
10:30 a.m. Meet with Ambassador and First Lady of the Democratic Republic of the Congo Location: Gold Room
1 p.m. Visit Tooele County Clerk Location: Tooele
Saturday, Sept. 18
9 a.m. Tour Colorado River Location: Cisco
# # #