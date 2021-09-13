Buy a Super Tag ticket in September for a chance to win custom bow

Win a customizable Mathews V3-31 bow, donated by Mathews Archery.

9/13/2021 4:01:40 PM

Cheyenne - Is it time for a new bow? Upgrade your archery gear with the Wyoming Super Tag. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is running a bonus raffle for all hunters who purchase Super Tag tickets during the month of September to win a customizable Mathews V3-31 bow, donated by Mathews Archery.

The 2021 V3 features Mathews longest riser to axle-to-axle ratio to give hunters a more compact, maneuverable rig while maintaining accuracy. The new patent-pending Centerguard cable containment provides optimal cam timing while the all-new Nano 740 damper enhances vibration control, resulting in a stealthy, agile hunting bow.

The Super Tag Raffle includes 10 license drawings, one drawing for each of the following species: bighorn sheep, moose, elk, mountain goat, wild bison, deer, antelope, mountain lion, grey wolf and black bear. The Super Tag Trifecta is one drawing and the winner chooses any three licenses from those offered. Super Tag tickets are $10 each and Trifecta tickets are $30.

Super Tag license raffle winners have the opportunity to purchase a license to hunt any open area for the species selected, with some exceptions for moose, wild bison and bighorn sheep. Winners also retain all preference points they have accumulated. Mandatory waiting periods for sheep and moose licenses and the once-in-a-lifetime restrictions for bull bison and mountain goat licenses are waived.

The tentative last day to purchase Super Tag tickets for a 2022 hunt is Jan. 31. This is a proposed change from the former deadline of July 1. The regulation — Chap. 44 — that determines the deadline is currently open for review, and hunters can provide comments on the Game and Fish website. The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission will vote to finalize the deadline change at their November meeting.

Since 2014, the Super Tag Raffle has raised more than $7.6 million for big game management and wildlife conservation in Wyoming. In 2020 alone, 111,606 tickets were sold, amounting to over $1.4 million for important wildlife projects.

(Sara DiRienzo, Public Information Officer - (sara.dirienzo@wyo.gov))

- WGFD -