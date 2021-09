Mighty Paw Launches Single-Ingredient Bully Sticks & Pig Ears Adding to Their Naturals Line

The Mighty Paw Naturals Half Pig Ears are a single-ingredient dog chew that's fully digestible and great for joint health. The Mighty Paw Naturals Bully Sticks are a single-ingredient dog chew that's fully digestible and great for skin health. The Mighty Paw Naturals Yak Cheese Dog Chews are a limited, 3-ingredient dog chew that's fully digestible and great for dogs with multiple food sensitivities.

The family orientated dog gear company released two new fully digestible, all natural dog chews that are sourced in Columbia and hand-inspected in the US.

It is with great happiness and excitement that we announce the launch of two new healthy, single-ingredient dog chews that don’t contain any added flavors, grains or artificial preservatives.” — Corey Smith, CEO and founder of Mighty Paw

ROCHESTER, NY, USA, September 13, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mighty Paw, creators of such innovative dog gear as the Smart Bell, Sport Dog Harness 2.0 and the Chew Proof Puppy Seat Belt, announced the launch of two new edible dog chews within their Mighty Paw Naturals consumable line. The Bully Sticks and Half Pig Ears follow the launch of the successful Yak Cheese Dog Chews in April of this year.Both chews are all-natural treats that are sourced in Columbia and hand-inspected as well as packaged at Mighty Paw’s headquarter in Upstate New York. That makes them chemical-free alternatives to bleached and unhealthy rawhide chews.The Mighty Paw Naturals Bully Sticks are sourced from grass-fed, free-range beef in Columbia and come in different lengths and thicknesses for dogs of all life stages and chewing preferences. They are fully edible chews that soften with exposure to a dog’s saliva and encourage chewing which reduces tartar and plaque buildup. Each package consists of 5 protein-rich bully sticks that support a healthy diet and dental health. Additionally, there is the option to purchase a 10 piece Variety Pack that consists of a mix of standard and thick 6" & 9" bully sticks.The Mighty Paw Naturals Half Pig Ears are sourced from Columbian pork. Each package consists of 12 half pig ears that are 6” long on average. They’re naturally rich in protein & chondroitin and low in carbs & cholesterol. That makes them great for your dog’s dental and joint health.Bully Sticks Details:5 or 10 pack100% all-naturalSingle-ingredient treatAvailable in 6”, 9” and 12” + as a Variety PackChoose between standard, thick and jumbo bully sticksFor light, moderate and strong chewersFrom grass-fed, free-range beefBoredom busterOffers anxiety reliefPromotes oral healthGrain-freeChemical- & preservative-freeLow-odor & mess-freeNo added flavorsGreat for dogs with chicken, pork, lamb, fish & grain allergiesRich in proteinSourced in ColumbiaHand-inspected & packaged in the USHalf Pig Ears Details:12 pack6” longFor dogs of all life stages100% all-naturalFully digestibleSingle-ingredient treatOffers boredom & anxiety reliefRich in protein & chondroitinPromotes oral & joint healthGrain-freeChemical- & preservative-freeOdor- & mess-freeNo added flavorsGreat for dogs with chicken, beef, lamb, fish & grain allergiesSourced in ColumbiaHand-inspected & packaged in the USAbout Mighty Paw:Founded by Corey Smith in 2015, Mighty Paw is a small family-owned and operated dog gear company that’s headquartered in Rochester, NY. Their first product, a hands-free bungee leash set, was born out of sheer necessity when Corey and his wife Sonya, both avid runners, couldn’t find the right gear for runs with their dog Barley. Since then, Mighty Paw has designed a full range of high-quality, affordable products that make life easier and more fun for active dog parents. https://mightypaw.com https://www.instagram.com/mightypaw/ ###