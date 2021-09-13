Mighty Paw Launches Single-Ingredient Bully Sticks & Pig Ears Adding to Their Naturals Line

The Mighty Paw Naturals Half Pig Ears are a single-ingredient dog chew that's fully digestible and great for joint health. The Mighty Paw Naturals Bully Sticks are a single-ingredient dog chew that's fully digestible and great for skin health. The Mighty Paw Naturals Yak Cheese Dog Chews are a limited, 3-ingredient dog chew that's fully digestible and great for dogs with multiple food sensitivities.

The family orientated dog gear company released two new fully digestible, all natural dog chews that are sourced in Columbia and hand-inspected in the US.

It is with great happiness and excitement that we announce the launch of two new healthy, single-ingredient dog chews that don’t contain any added flavors, grains or artificial preservatives.” — Corey Smith, CEO and founder of Mighty Paw