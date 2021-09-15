Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies Celebrates 20th Anniversary
For 20 years, Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies has partnered with healthcare organizations that want to consistently deliver strategic growth and measurable results.
Leaders Across the U.S Join in Marking 20 Years of Delivering Strategic Growth for Health Systems, Hospitals, and Population Health and Provider Organizations
Leaders nationwide have offered their insights about how Tiller-Hewitt has contributed to their strategic growth and culture of engagement in the past 20 years.”ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies has reached their 20-year milestone since the firm was established in September 2001. Tiller-Hewitt has grown to become the leading nationwide provider of strategy and execution of high-performance strategic service line growth; physician retention and engagement; professional liaison outreach; consultative sales training; and physician-relations management (PRM) software.
“We certainly celebrate reaching this milestone as an organization, but most important is the positive impact that has resulted from working with our clients as partners,” said Tammy Tiller-Hewitt, FACHE, Chief Executive Officer of Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies. “These healthcare organizations play such an important role in their communities across the United States. I speak for our entire team when I say we have been honored to be part of their mission.”
Over two decades, C-Suite executives, service line administrators and liaisons who advance to leadership roles have made Tiller-Hewitt their first call to launch a strategic growth initiative. “It has been both exciting and gratifying to be re-engaged by leaders when they arrive at a new organization, as well as to work with a growing number of new clients who discover the power of combining data-driven strategy plus execution,” Tammy said.
Leaders nationwide have offered their insights about how Tiller-Hewitt has contributed to their strategic growth and culture of engagement in the past 20 years:
Diane Maas, Chief Strategy and Digital Growth Officer, Beacon Health System
“Tammy and her team at Tiller-Hewitt assisted our health care organization build structure and discipline into our Physician Liaison program. She also helped us create required training, and bring visibility to the value of this important program. Tiller-Hewitt’s success has undoubtedly been fueled by Tammy’s energy and passion for her work with partners like Beacon Health System. Congratulations on 20 years!”
Devon Hyde, MBA, President and CEO, Lake Charles Memorial Health System
“The Tiller-Hewitt team consistently instills confidence, engages deeply and enhances growth that aligns with our business goals. From partnering successfully with Tiller-Hewitt over two decades, they have built a strong culture of motivation, respect and accountability to help teams achieve top performance."
T. Steen Trawick Jr., MD, SFAM, CEO/CMO, CHRISTUS Health Shreveport-Bossier
“One of the best collaborations I have been a part of was having Tiller-Hewitt work with CHRISTUS and Sound Physicians to get everyone involved to improve physician engagement and retention. Tammy Tiller-Hewitt was a tremendous facilitator and went far beyond a traditional SWOT analysis process to create and execute action steps that had immediate impact.”
T. Raymond Foley III, M.D., MBA, FACP, AGAF President, PENN MED, Lancaster General Health Physicians
"When other leaders ask me why I select Tiller-Hewitt, I simply say 'because Tiller-Hewitt is the best.'"
Mike Finley, MD, Regional Chief Medical Officer, CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System
"Our 100 Top Hospital and Everest awards should have your name on them! From our first meeting 20 years ago, when you were promoting your Physician Liaison Support program, to our recent collaboration when you saved our hospitalist program, I have been amazed at what you have developed to provide the healthcare industry and hospitals in particular with strategies and structure and support so they can give outstanding patient care by providers who enjoy what they are doing. The Tiller-Hewitt Onboarding Program is a playbook every hospital should use for all new providers at every level. I find myself wondering why we did not do this many years ago and am amazed at the results.”
Cameron McGregor, MSN, RN, FACHE, Chief Growth Officer, Ms. Medicine
"I've worked with Tammy for the last 15 years in many different roles and organizations. In our world which is traditionally filled with linear thinking and scientific minds, the Tiller Hewitt physician relations program proves you can get measurable results from what are usually considered “soft” skills like relationship building. That program gave me a foundation I still pull from over a decade later. Congratulations on 20-years – and cheers to 20 more."
Craig Self, Chief Strategy Officer
"We partnered with Tiller-Hewitt to conduct an organizational growth readiness assessment that resulted in a launch of a professional Outreach Program as well as a Provider Onboarding Program for our 5-hospital health system. Both programs led to measurable results in growth, physician engagement and retention. Our investment showed a significant ROI. Tiller-Hewitt remains my go-to partner for strategic growth and physician-hospital relations."
Scott B. Johnson, Group Vice President for Strategy & Business Development, CHRISTUS Health, Louisiana and Southeast Texas
"Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies launched a professional outreach program that was tremendously successful and delivered significant value at a previous employer. I credit Tiller-Hewitt’s systematic, accountability-focused strategic approach with helping us garner outstanding market-moving results across the board. The entire Tiller-Hewitt team was terrific to work with and was a primary reason this outreach program was so successful!"
About Tiller-Hewitt
For 20 years, Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies has partnered with healthcare organizations that want to consistently deliver strategic growth and measurable results. The Tiller-Hewitt team designs and executes high-performance programs that drive strategic growth, network optimization, and physician retention for hundreds of health systems, hospitals, and population health and provider organizations nationwide.
Tiller-Hewitt delivers rapid, measurable return on investment by working as partners with leadership, operations and physician outreach/liaison teams to hardwire a collaborative culture and build strong strategic growth programs on the Tiller-Hewitt Pillars: Systems, Data and People. To learn more visit www.tillerhewitt.com.
