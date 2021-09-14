Unmudl Public Benefit Appoints Nadeem Akhtar as Chief Growth Officer

Nadeem Akhtar, new CGO at Unmudl Public Benefit

The CGO will oversee marketing, sales, and communications functions

I believe Unmudl has a unique business model and talented team uniquely positioned to provide affordable and high-quality skills-driven education from community colleges.”
— Nadeem Akhtar
AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unmudl, the Skills-to-Jobs™ Marketplace powered by America’s community colleges, announced today that Nadeem Akhtar joins the company as the Chief Growth Officer (CGO).

“I am very excited to be joining a growing social benefit company that is built on the foundation of connecting learners, community colleges, and employers by offering short, flexible, and affordable paths to higher credentials and better jobs,” said Akhtar. “I believe Unmudl has a unique business model and talented team uniquely positioned to provide affordable and high-quality skills-driven education from community colleges. I’m thrilled to be a contributor toward the growth of this company that aspires to bring about meaningful and much needed social change.”

As CGO, Akhtar will lead the marketing, sales, and communications functions for Unmudl. Nadeem has more than 20 years of professional experience in consumer packaging, technology, SaaS, and EdTech. He has a passion for excellence, creating and implementing innovative, cost-conscious, and efficient business models to drive revenue and profits through strategic partnership, market intelligence, and seamless execution.

“The future of work and learning relies upon a responsive community college system, equitable-minded employers that hire diverse yet highly-skilled talent, and working learners that are able to agilely make their way into the future,” said Parminder Jassal, CEO of Unmudl. “Nadeem brings diverse higher education experiences to drive future-focused marketing and communications. He is a socially minded change agent who facilitates innovative culture to drive new business strategies. We are so excited to welcome Nadeem to the team to support the growth of Unmudl.”

Akhtar previously led the marketing team at Orbis Education as vice president of Marketing. He was recruited by the private equity company behind Orbis in 2016 to expedite the company’s growth and exit plans. In January 2019, Orbis was acquired by Grand Canyon Education for $362 million.

Before joining Orbis Education, Akhtar was the vice president of Brand Management at The Learning House (TLH), acquired by Wiley Education. Under his leadership, TLH launched over ten universities in less than four years, resulting in over 50 percent revenue growth year over year. Akhtar also held key positions at Pearson Embanet as director of Marketing, where he spearheaded and launched marketing for multiple top-tier higher education institutions across North America.

After immigrating from Pakistan, Nadeem started his public education journey at Miami Dade Community College and holds a Master of Business Administration in Accounting and Bachelors in Marketing.

Unmudl's mission is to provide learners, particularly working learners, with multiple pathways to learning and employment, with clear signaling as to the time, cost, and uncertainty of each. Via our course-to-jobs marketplace, every learner will be able to get from course to job with the greatest efficiency possible.

