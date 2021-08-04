Unmudl Named Finalist for ASU+GSV CLO Shark-Tank
EINPresswire.com/ -- Unmudl Public Benefit LLC, the Skills-to-Jobs Marketplace powered by America’s community colleges, has been awarded Global Silicon Valley (GSV) Scholar status, which recognizes the potential of leading transformational education, and technology companies.
Because of the Scholar award, CEO Parminder Jassal and Chief Technology Officer Asad Raza, will join the ASU+GSV Summit, to be held August 9-11 in San Diego. The annual ASU+GSV Summit is a collaboration between Arizona State University (ASU) and Global Silicon Valley (GSV). The event is an industry catalyst for driving scaled innovations of education and skills to ensure all people have equal access to the future.
While at the Summit, Unmudl will compete in a mini-shark tank competition before a panel of chief human resources officers (CHRO) and chief learning officers (CLOs). Unmudl was selected from 90+ submissions by a panel of 25 esteemed judges from global venture capital firms and strategic education companies. The University of Southern California and GSV are running the CLO Shark Tank: Feedback to L&D Start-Ups competition.
“The ASU+GSV Summit is a highly anticipated global event that elevates the educational entrepreneurial ecosystem,” said Jassal. “Being a finalist in the CLO shark tank competition is genuinely humbling. We are honored to be included among this fantastic group of finalists.”
In July, Unmudl announced its spin-off from SocialTech.ai, a social technologies incubator based in Austin, Texas.
“As an incubator, SocialTech.ai creates modern technologies to support social processes to nudge human behavior towards a more equitable and sustainable future,” said Jassal. “We’ve been able to grow and develop Unmudl under that umbrella for the last two years, but now is the time to spin Unmudl off as its own organization- providing learners, particularly working learners, with multiple pathways between learning and working.”
About ASU+GSV Summit
The ASU+GSV Summit is an annual event hosted by Arizona State University (ASU) and Global Silicon Valley (GSV) Ventures connecting leading minds focused on transforming society and business around learning and work. The 2020 virtual Summit welcomed over 15,000 attendees from more than 135 countries, including leading educators, innovators, investors, strategists, foundation leaders, media, and policy makers across the “Pre-K to Gray” global education and skills sectors. The 2021 Summit will take place both in-person in San Diego and online with hundreds of sessions, networking events, and opportunities for leaders in digital learning and skills. The 2021 ASU+GSV virtual summit is free of charge and open to all who are interested. The virtual registration form is https://www.asugsvsummit.com/2021-virtual.
About Unmudl
Unmudl Public Benefit LLC is a Skills-to-Jobs™ Marketplace that connects learners and employers via a coast-to-coast network of leading community colleges. Through Unmudl, learners easily access courses and short-term credential programs that lead to jobs. These jobs pay family-supporting wages and contribute directly to the country's economic growth and recovery. Employers use the Unmudl marketplace to source diverse talent directly from courses and programs. Learn more about Unmudl at www.unmudl.com.
