Direct Support Professional Recognition Week 2021

September 12-18 is Direct Support Professional Recognition Week and the New York State Office for People With Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD) is commemorating the month by honoring our entire Direct Support Workforce and inducting 20 Direct Support Professionals, who have been named "DSPs of the Year, " into our DSP Hall of Fame. These professionals are the best of the best and were singled out by their colleagues and the people they support as stellar employees and exemplars of what it means to be a Direct Support Professional.

Join us this month in congratulating the 20 professionals who are our DSPs of the year: