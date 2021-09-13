Lansing Village Creek boat ramp dredging begins Sept. 15

LANSING – Lansing Village Creek boat channel dredging will begin Sept. 15 and is expected to continue through Oct. 15. The boat ramp will remain open, but space will be limited.

The navigation channel from the boat ramp to the main channel Mississippi River will be dredged hydraulically. Hydraulic dredge materials will be pumped into geo-fabric bags that will remain in place for drying on the northwest corner of the parking area. Once material is sufficiently dried, it will be hauled away at a later date. The channel beyond the railroad and highway bridges will be excavated and removed by barge.

Boaters will still have access to the middle and north ramps. Expect delays while equipment is in the area. The northwest corner of the parking lot will be closed to parking. Boaters are urged to use caution and follow signage to avoid active work zones. Work will occur Monday through Saturdays.

Boaters can avoid construction delays by using alternate ramps in Wisconsin at Big Slough and Winneshiek Slough across the Blackhawk Bridge.

Heytman's Landing on Pool 9 is still extremely shallow and is also planned for dredging at a later date.