Wahsega Recognized by Atlanta Business Chronicle for Best Places to Work 2021
Wahsega has been named as one of Atlanta’s “Best Places to Work” in the Atlanta Business Chronicle’s 15th annual ranking of 100 metro area companies.
It’s the whole team that makes Wahsega a great place to work. We are thrilled to be recognized as one of Atlanta’s Best Places to Work.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wahsega has been named as one of Atlanta’s “Best Places to Work” in the Atlanta Business Chronicle’s 15th annual ranking of 100 metro area companies. This exclusive list recognizes organizations for having created an exceptional workplace and culture that their employees’ value highly. Winners of the prestigious award were honored by Atlanta Business Chronicle at an event held on September 2, 2021.
Totaling more than 500 entries, award applicants were evaluated and ranked across four categories according to the number of Atlanta Area employees. This year’s results highlight Wahsega employee satisfaction in six key engagement areas including: team dynamics, trust in leadership, communication and resources, manager effectiveness, and personal engagement.
“It’s the whole team that makes Wahsega a great place to work. We are thrilled to be recognized as one of Atlanta’s Best Places to Work.” - Greg Coonley, President & CEO, Wahsega
View the full list of 2021 Atlanta Business Chronicle Best Places to Work
About Wahsega
Wahsega offers a next-generation mass notification and safety IoT platform called Carina. The Carina platform protects people and buildings by linking device management with building intelligence through a single dashboard. Using Carina intelligent devices, you can get the message out to everyone in and around your building during an emergency.
All Wahsega products are designed, developed, and manufactured in the USA. For more information, visit www.wahsega.com.
