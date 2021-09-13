Next Generation Sequencing Market 2021 Based on Growth Opportunities, Revenue and Business Strategy Until 2027

Brandessence Market Research

The next generation sequencing (NGS) is any of several high throughput approaches of DNA sequencing using the concept of massively parallel processing.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Next Generation Sequencing Market is valued at USD 8.58 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 29.17 Billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 19.1% over the forecast period.

Global Next Generation Sequencing Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2021-2027- Increasing number of cancer patients and growing research and development in this field are the significant factors which are driving the growth of the Global Next Generation Sequencing Market.

Get Sample Copy of The Report @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestSample/PostId/1600

** Sample pages for this report are immediately accessible upon request. **

Scope of Next Generation Sequencing Market Report

The next generation sequencing (NGS) is any of several high throughput approaches of DNA sequencing using the concept of massively parallel processing. Many NGS platforms differ on the basis of engineering configurations and sequencing chemistry. They share the technical paradigm of massive parallel sequencing via spatially separated, clonally amplified DNA templates or single DNA molecule in a flow cell. NGS is also known capillary sequencing, massive parallel sequencing or massively parallel sequencing. Next generation sequencing technologies are currently used for whole genome sequencing, investigation of genome diversity, epigenetic, metagenomics, identification of non-coding RNSs and protein binding sites and gene expression profiling by RNA sequencing. These are also used in microbiology and virology for detecting various microorganisms and viruses by using metagenomic approaches, investigation microbial communities in the human bodies and environment. And, it is also used for analysis of viral genome variability within the host and detection of low abundance antiviral drug resistance mutations in HIV patients. Some of these sequencing technologies emerged in 1994-1998 and have been commercially available since 2005.

The COVID-19 outbreak has positive impact on next generation sequencing (NGS) market. Various major players and new startups in NGO market have came forward to support the research on testing kits, vaccines and treatment for affected patients as plays an important role in the clinical labs and research to fight against the SARS-CoV-2, which results in the COVID-19. Thus, the COVID-19 has overall shown a positive impact on the growth of NGS market.

Global Next Generation Sequencing Market Segmentation:

The next generation sequencing market is divided into types of sequencing, product type, technology, application, end user and region & country level. Based on types of sequencing, the global next generation sequencing market is segmented into whole genome sequencing, targeted resequencing and whole exome sequencing. Based on product type, the market is divided into consumables, platforms and services. And based on technology, the market is segmented into sequencing by synthesis, ION semiconductor sequencing, nanopore sequencing, single molecule real time sequencing and other technologies. On the basis of application, the market is divided into diagnostics, drug discovery, agricultural and animal research and others. Based on end-user, the market is segmented into academic institutes, research centers, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology industries, hospitals and clinics and other.

By Type of Sequencing:

• Whole Genome Sequencing

• Targeted Resequencing

• Whole Exome Sequencing

By Product Type

• Consumables

• Platforms

• Services

By Technology:

• Sequencing by Synthesis

• ION Semiconductor Sequencing

• Nanopore Sequencing

• Single Molecule Real Time Sequencing

• Other Technologies

By Application:

• Diagnostics

• Drug Discovery

• Agricultural and Animal research

• Others

By End-User:

• Academic Institutes

• Research Centers

• Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology Industries

• Hospitals and Clinics

• Other

The regions covered in this Next Generation Sequencing Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the base of nation level, the marketplace is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, India, China, Japan, South East Asia, Middle East Asia (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt) GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players for Next Generation Sequencing Market

Key players of this market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Illumina, PerKinElmer, BGI Group, Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Eurofins GATC Biotech GmbH, DNASTAR lnc., Genomatrix GmbH, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., QIAGEN and others.

Increasing Prevalence of Cancer, Growing Research & Development Activities in the Field of NGS and Growing Cases of Covid-19 Globally are the Major Factors Driving the Market Growth

Increasing cancer patients globally is one of the major factors driving the growth of global next generation sequencing market. For instance; according to World Health Organization Report on Cancer (WHO) 2020, in 2018, 18.1 million people around the world suffered with cancer and 9.6 million died due to this cancer like chronic disease. The most frequently diagnosed cancer is lung cancer about 11.6% of all cases followed by female breast cancer 11.6% and colorectal cancers around 10.2 %. Lung cancer is leading cause of most of the deaths occurred by cancer. Deaths are due to colorectal and stomach cancers followed by lung cancer. Next generation sequencing is used to identify novel and rare cancer mutations and to detect familial cancer mutation carriers and to provide molecular rationale for appropriate targeted therapy.

In addition growing, rising number of research and development activities in the field of NGS and growing cases of Covid-19 globally are also fostering the growth of next generation sequencing (NGS) market. For instance; in 2021, Cebra Research launched two new PCR-based and NGS based exploratory tools for viral diseases to support R&D in for vaccine development against infectious diseases. WGS of respiratory viruses and SARS-CoV-2 is made easier using the NGS-based test. Also in 2020, Eurofins Genomics launched cost effective, optimized, SARS-CoV-2 NGS services that offer sequencing of complete viral genomes. In May 2020, The KAPA Target Enrichment portfolio was launched by Roche for target enrichment during sequencing. In February 2021, Oxford Nanopore Technologies deployed 200 MinIONs to China for use viral and bacterial sequencing surveillance programs. Increase in research in NGS promoting other advanced researches and methodologies in the NGS. Furthermore, low cost of NGS and the supportive government policies are some other factors supplementing the market growth.

However, high investment in research and development may limit the market growth. In spite of that, its increasing applications in chronic diseases may offer an the opportunity for the further growth of next generation sequencing market.

Get Methodology Of The Report @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestMethodology/PostId/1600

North America is Anticipated to Dominate the Global Next Generation Sequencing Market

Geographically, North America is expected to dominate the global next generation sequencing market over the forecast period due to increasing number of FDA approvals, presence of key players and rising number of cancer patients in this region. For instance; according to npj Genomic Medicine; in April 2018, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) finalized a guidance document for design, development and analytical validation of NGS based on Vitro Diagnostics (IVDs). This is for diagnosis of suspected germline diseases, in efforts to establish of regulatory approach for next generation sequencing testing. Also in 2018, FDA granted marketing approval for ClonoSEQ assay, a NGS based diagnostic test for MRD (Minimal Residual Disease) in patients having acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) or multiple myeloma. In addition, increasing number of cancer patients in this region is also fostering the demand for next generation sequencing technology. According to American Cancer Society 2019, more than 1.7 million cancer cases were detected in U.S. About 606,880 Americans were expected to die of cancer in 2019.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow faster in this market due to increasing prevalence of genetic disorders, increasing research & development and rising awareness about genetic health. For instance; according to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), about 70 million Indians suffer from inherited genetic diseases or rare diseases (RD). These include hemophilia, thalassemia, sickle cell anemia, retinal dystrophies, primary immunodeficiency (PID), haemangioma, cystic fibrosis etc. As NGS reduce both cost and time required for exome or genome analysis and NGS is allowed for the implementation of panels of genes for diagnosis and research in genetic disorders.

Key Benefits for Next Generation Sequencing Market Report:

• Global Next Generation Sequencing Market report covers in-depth historical and forecast analysis.

• Global Next Generation Sequencing Market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

• Global Next Generation Sequencing report helps to identify opportunities in marketplace.

• Global Next Generation Sequencing Market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Table of Content

Chapter 1 Global Next Generation Sequencing Market: Summary and Quantitative Analysis

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Global Next Generation Sequencing Market Revenue Overview

1.3 Global Next Generation Sequencing Market Revenue (USD Billion) and Growth (%) Rate, 2015- 2027

Chapter 2 Global Next Generation Sequencing Market: Overview and Qualitative Analysis

2.1 Executive Summary

2.2 Market Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints

2.4 Market Opportunities

2.5 Market Trends

2.6 Global Next Generation Sequencing Market: Swot Analysis

2.7 Global Next Generation Sequencing Market: Pest Analysis

2.8 Global Next Generation Sequencing Market: Attractiveness Analysis

2.8.1 Global Next Generation Sequencing Market: Attractiveness Analysis By Type of Sequencing

2.8.2 Global Next Generation Sequencing Market: Attractiveness Analysis By Product Type

2.8.3 Global Next Generation Sequencing Market: Attractiveness Analysis By Technology

2.8.4 Global Next Generation Sequencing Market: Attractiveness Analysis By Application

2.8.5 Global Next Generation Sequencing Market: Attractiveness Analysis By End-User

2.8.6 Global Next Generation Sequencing Market: Attractiveness Analysis By Regional

Chapter 3 Competitive Analysis

3.1 Global Next Generation Sequencing Market

3.1.1 Global Next Generation Sequencing Market Revenue (Usd Billion), By Players 2018

3.1.2 Global Next Generation Sequencing Market Revenue Share (%), By Players 2018

Chapter 4 Global Next Generation Sequencing Market: By Application

4.1 Global Next Generation Sequencing Market Share (%), By Application, 2018

4.2 Global Next Generation Sequencing Market Revenue (Usd Billion), By Application, 2015 – 2027

4.3 Global Next Generation Sequencing Market Revenue (Usd Billion), A1, 2015-2027

4.4 Global Next Generation Sequencing Market Revenue (Usd Billion), A2, 2015-2027

4.5 Global Next Generation Sequencing Market Revenue (Usd Billion), A3, 2015-2027

4.6 Global Next Generation Sequencing Market Revenue Share (%), By Application, 2015 – 2027

4.7 Global Next Generation Sequencing Market Revenue Market Share (%), By Application, 2015-2027

Chapter 5 North America Next Generation Sequencing Market Analysis

5.1 North America Market Snapshot

5.1.1 North America Next Generation Sequencing Market Revenue And Growth Rate (%), 2015-2027.

5.1.2 North America Next Generation Sequencing Market Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Country, 2015 – 2027

5.1.3 North America Next Generation Sequencing Market Revenue (Usd Billion) And Growth Rate (%), 2015 – 2027.

5.1.4 Global Next Generation Sequencing Market: Attractiveness Analysis By Type of Sequencing, 2015 – 2027.

5.1.5 Global Next Generation Sequencing Market: Attractiveness Analysis By Product Type, 2015 – 2027.

5.1.6 Global Next Generation Sequencing Market: Attractiveness Analysis By Technology, 2015 – 2027.

5.1.7 Global Next Generation Sequencing Market: Attractiveness Analysis By Application, 2015 – 2027.

5.1.8 Global Next Generation Sequencing Market: Attractiveness Analysis By End-User, 2015 – 2027.

Chapter 6 Europe Next Generation Sequencing Market Analysis

6.1 Europe Market Snapshot

6.1.1 Europe Next Generation Sequencing Market Revenue And Growth Rate (%), 2015-2027.

6.1.2 Europe Next Generation Sequencing Market Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Country, 2015 – 2027

6.1.3 Europe Next Generation Sequencing Market Revenue (Usd Billion) And Growth Rate (%), 2015 – 2027.

6.1.4 Global Next Generation Sequencing Market: Attractiveness Analysis By Type of Sequencing, 2015 – 2027.

6.1.5 Global Next Generation Sequencing Market: Attractiveness Analysis By Product Type, 2015 – 2027.

6.1.6 Global Next Generation Sequencing Market: Attractiveness Analysis By Technology, 2015 – 2027.

6.1.7 Global Next Generation Sequencing Market: Attractiveness Analysis By Application, 2015 – 2027.

6.1.8 Global Next Generation Sequencing Market: Attractiveness Analysis By End-User, 2015 – 2027.

Chapter 7 Asia Pacific Next Generation Sequencing Market Analysis

7.1 Asia Pacific Market Snapshot

7.1.1 Asia Pacific Next Generation Sequencing Market Revenue And Growth Rate (%), 2015-2027.

7.1.2 Asia Pacific Next Generation Sequencing Market Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Country, 2015 – 2027

7.1.3 Asia Pacific Next Generation Sequencing Market Revenue (Usd Billion) And Growth Rate (%), 2015 – 2027.

7.1.4 Global Next Generation Sequencing Market: Attractiveness Analysis By Type of Sequencing, 2015 – 2027.

7.1.5 Global Next Generation Sequencing Market: Attractiveness Analysis By Product Type, 2015 – 2027.

7.1.6 Global Next Generation Sequencing Market: Attractiveness Analysis By Technology, 2015 – 2027.

7.1.7 Global Next Generation Sequencing Market: Attractiveness Analysis By Application, 2015 – 2027.

7.1.8 Global Next Generation Sequencing Market: Attractiveness Analysis By End-User, 2015 – 2027.

Chapter 8 Latin America Next Generation Sequencing Market Analysis

8.1 Latin America Market Snapshot

8.1.1 Latin America Next Generation Sequencing Market Revenue And Growth Rate (%), 2015-2027.

8.1.2 Latin America Next Generation Sequencing Market Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Country, 2015 – 2027

8.1.3 Latin America Next Generation Sequencing Market Revenue (Usd Billion) And Growth Rate (%), 2015 – 2027.

8.1.4 Global Next Generation Sequencing Market: Attractiveness Analysis By Type of Sequencing, 2015 – 2027.

8.1.5 Global Next Generation Sequencing Market: Attractiveness Analysis By Product Type, 2015 – 2027.

8.1.6 Global Next Generation Sequencing Market: Attractiveness Analysis By Technology, 2015 – 2027.

8.1.7 Global Next Generation Sequencing Market: Attractiveness Analysis By Application, 2015 – 2027.

8.1.8 Global Next Generation Sequencing Market: Attractiveness Analysis By End-User, 2015 – 2027.

Chapter 9 Middle East & Africa Next Generation Sequencing Market Analysis

9.1 Middle East & Africa Market Snapshot

9.1.1 Middle East & Africa Next Generation Sequencing Market Revenue And Growth Rate (%), 2015-2027.

9.1.2 Middle East & Africa Next Generation Sequencing Market Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Country, 2015 – 2027

9.1.3 Middle East & Africa Next Generation Sequencing Market Revenue (Usd Billion) And Growth Rate (%), 2015 – 2027.

9.1.4 Global Next Generation Sequencing Market: Attractiveness Analysis By Type of Sequencing, 2015 – 2027.

9.1.5 Global Next Generation Sequencing Market: Attractiveness Analysis By Product Type, 2015 – 2027.

9.1.6 Global Next Generation Sequencing Market: Attractiveness Analysis By Technology, 2015 – 2027.

9.1.7 Global Next Generation Sequencing Market: Attractiveness Analysis By Application, 2015 – 2027.

9.1.8 Global Next Generation Sequencing Market: Attractiveness Analysis By End-User, 2015 – 2027.

Chapter 10 Competitive Analysis

10.1 Company 1.

10.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area And Its Competitors

10.1.2 Company 1. Total Company Revenue 2015-2018

10.1.3 Company 1. Total Company Revenue, By Segment Of Business 2015-2018

10.1.4 Company 1. Total Company Revenue, By Region 2015-2018

10.1.5 Company 1. Global Next Generation Sequencing Product Category and Description

10.1.6 COMPANY 1. Recent Activity 2015-2019

10.1.7 Main Business/Business Overview

10.1.8 Business Strategy

10.1.9 SWOT Analysis

10.2 Company 2.

10.3 Company 3

10.4 Company 4

10.5 Company 5

10.6 Company 6

10.7 Company 7

Chapter 11 Market Research Findings & Conclusion

Chapter 12 Research Methodology

12.1 Research Process

12.2 Primary Research

12.3 Secondary Research

12.4 Market Size Estimates

12.5 Forecast Model

12.6 Who is This Report For?

12.7 USP’s of Report

Get Full Report: @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/biotechnology/next-generation-sequencing-market

Related Links:

At CAGR of 10.1%, The UCaaS Market Size Will Reach USD 32.28 Bn by 2027 Says Brandessence Market Research

Rise of AI in Banking Industry 2021 Says Brandessence Market Research

https://www.mynewsdesk.com/us/brandessence/pressreleases/synthetic-biology-industry-impacting-the-global-market-3109884