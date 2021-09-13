Automotive Semiconductor Market Size | Global Industry Research on Growth, Trends and Top Companies Analysis to 2027

Brandessence Market Research

The utilization of semiconductors in the automobile business is growing owing to its various new applications. and more..

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Automotive Semiconductor Market is valued at USD 45.98 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 81.40 Billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period.

Global Automotive Semiconductor Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2021-2027, Rising production of electric vehicles, high production volumes of automobiles and growing advanced safety and security needs are anticipated to drive the growth of global automotive semiconductor market.

Scope of Automotive Semiconductor Market Report

The utilization of semiconductors in the automobile business is growing owing to its various new applications. Nowadays a large part of the car business' improvement proceeds with the inclusion of semiconductor innovation in vehicle designs. Semiconductors are utilized in the electronic control units (ECU) of vehicles, particularly premium traveler vehicles.Semiconductors empower the vast majority of the advancements in automotive improvement as the modern cars contains features like mobile phone integration, heads-up displays, comfort, performance, and independent driving guides which need the guide of the semiconductor. As vehicles become considerably complex, demand for automotive semiconductors will increase logically and give an incredible long term development motor for the automotive industry. The quickest developing applications of semiconductors in a vehicle are telematics and infotainment, and safety and powertrain. Discrete power devices and memory devices are the quickest developing part of the automotive semiconductor industry.

Global Automotive Semiconductor Market Segmentation:

By Component:

• Processors

• Analog IC

• Sensors

• Discrete Power Device

• Memory Device

• Lightning Device

By Vehicle Type:

• Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

• Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

• Passenger Car

By Fuel:

• Gasoline

• Diesel

• Electric/Hybrid Electric Vehicle (EV/HEV)

By Application:

• Power Electronics

• Chassis

• Safety

• Body Electronics

• Comfort/ Entertainment Units

• Others

The regions covered in this Automotive Semiconductor Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the base of nation level, the marketplace is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, India, China, Japan, South East Asia, Middle East Asia (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt) GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players for Automotive Semiconductor Market

Key players of this market are SAMSUNG, NXP Semiconductors., SK HYNIX INC., Renesas Electronics Corporation., Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies, Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited, STMicroelectronics, Robert Bosch GmbH, Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, Texas Instruments Incorporated., ROHM CO., LTD., Analog Devices, Inc., Intel Corporation, Inc. and others.

Rising Production of Electric Vehicle, High Manufacture Volumes of Automobiles and Growing Advanced Safety and Security Needs are Some of the Major Factors Deriving Market Growth

One of the major factors driving the growth of global automotive semiconductor market is growing production of electric vehicle globally. According to The International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT), global EV production surpassed 2 million per year in 2018 and sold over 80,000 EVs per year. In addition, elevated production of automobiles is also supplementing the market growth. For Instance; number of automobile users are rapidly increasing day by day which may lead to accelerate the demand for semiconductors for vehicles productions. Furthermore, rising advanced safety and security needs are also augmenting the growth of global automotive semiconductor market in forecast period. For example; for self-driving cars, security began in semiconductors. The hundreds of composite chips within cars have to be protected against electrical faults that could damage the system following advanced features like accident avoidance and lane-change warnings. Automotive applications are spawning the development of a host of sensor types and airbags for use in systems associated to rider safety and vehicle diagnostics or monitoring. Thus, the demand for advanced safety security needs is fostering the growth of the market during the forcaste peried.

However, high cost of vehicle along with continuous optimization of component size may hamper the global automotive semiconductor market growth. In spite of that, rising preference towards hybrid and electric vehicle along with adoption of advanced automotive semiconductors can offer more opportunities for the further growth of the global automotive semiconductor market.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Global Automotive Semiconductor Market

North America is expected to dominate in the global automotive semiconductor market due to adoption of automated safety technologies, growing production of EVs and presence of key players in this region. According to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration; in the U.S. the continuing evolution of automotive technology is aiming to deliver greater safety benefits and automated driving systems (ADS). For instance; Texas Instruments is an American pioneer in the semiconductor space presently offering best in class solution for Sensor combination, Radar, Camera, Lidar and Ultrasound applications.

Asia-pacific is expected emerge as a fastest growing market over the forecast period owing to the increasing growth of automotive industry especially in emerging countries such as India, Japan and China. As per the NITI Aayog report; in India, about 7.35 million electric vehicles were extended in 2020 and expected to develop 26.52 million by 2030. Also, presence of leading semicondutors manufactures in this region is also fostering the market growth in this region. For example; Toshiba offers a variety of automotive semiconductor devices, including the image recognition processors which are designed to develop driving security. Toshiba provides leading-edge semiconductor technologies from a future point of view to deliver comprehensive driver assistance solutions that imitate human eyes and other complicated human senses.

Key Benefits for Automotive Semiconductor Market Report:

• Global automotive semiconductor market report covers in-depth historical and forecast analysis.

• Global automotive semiconductor marketresearch report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

• Global automotive semiconductor marketreport helps to identify opportunities in marketplace.

• Global automotive semiconductor marketreport covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

