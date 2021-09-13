MarkiTech announces SenSights.AI partnership and integration with PointClickCare

Integration will update resident’s electronic health records with laboratory and radiology results in real-time. Over 21,000 long-term post-acute care providers and over 1,300 hospitals use PointClickCare today We are AI experts that help solves business challenges!

It’s the right time for better collaboration, communication & coordination across the healthcare network. This integration improves the speed and quality of care delivery among all those who need it.” — Nauman Jaffar, CEO of MarkiTech.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SenSights.AI developed by healthcare focused AI & software development company MarkiTech https://markitech.ca/ is proud to announce its partnership with PointClickCare, PointClickCare Marketplace is the leading cloud-based software vendor for the senior care market and integration.

About SenSights.AI

SenSights.AI https://sensights.ai/ is an easy to use health intelligence platform bundled with a complete tablet solution that remotely monitors and connects loved ones especially older adults with family members, caregivers and even your business‘ staff members – we monitor and provide important details about wellness & health informatics so you can take care of other important things.

About PointClickCare

PointClickCare leads the way in helping care providers connect, collaborate, and share data within their network. Over 21,000 long-term and post-acute care providers and over 1,300 hospitals use PointClickCare today, making it the North American healthcare IT market leader for the senior care industry.

Integrating Sensights.AI with PointClickCare allows

• Skilled Nursing (SNFs), Long Term Care Facilities and Health Care teams to exchange patient data and demographic info in real time i.e.., Nurses will use only PCC for retrieving required data

• Integration enables clinicians to get patient data from SENSIGHTS and seamlessly upload to PointClickCare EMR.

• Integrating with PointClickCare saves skilled nursing facility time and money as opposed to running two platforms.

• Integration with PointClickCare provides data privacy.

PointClickCare Integration Results

Integrated Results is a tool which updates resident’s electronic health records with laboratory and radiology results in real-time.

• Improve resident’s care

• Increase operational efficiency

• Minimize risk of incomplete or wrong information

To access, PointClickCare integration with SenSights.AI click here. https://marketplace.pointclickcare.com/English/directory/partner/1359564/sensights-ai-safehome

Features and Benefits in Marketplace

• Smart Alerts and Health Dashboard

Our mobile app tracks all the important vitals and keeps a detailed history for the user to share with their caregiver, physician, and more

• Device Agnostic, Falls Detection, Geofencing & SOS

We are a software platform that integrates many medical devices and common wearables to allow monitoring of patients in a non-intrusive way.

• Contactless RPM with Veyetals (No wearables needed)

Our platform enables contactless capturing of real-time vitals data using the smartphone camera in selfie mode. We can detect with high accuracy - Heart Rate (HR), Heart Rate Variability (HRV), Oxygen Saturation (O2), Respiratory Rate and Mental Stress Level

• Easy Integration with Multiple Carepaths

Easy integration with HIS/LIS/EHR/EMR systems allows for end-to-end patient data across homecare, hospital, clinic, nursing & labs, creating a highly accurate digital twin of the patient. Our Safe@Home solution is ideal for any facility adopting or using a Hospital-At-Home model by utilizing our remote patient monitoring platform

"Our Tablet for Seniors is an innovative health and wellness telehealth complete solution that provides remote care to older adults with chronic conditions who desire to live at home while making it simple for them to use it."

If you have any questions or concerns, please reach out to Nauman Jaffar, Founder of LocateMotion at nauman.jaffar@markitech.ca or +1 416 684 2678.

Thanks,

Nazish Noman

Marketing Specialist

Nazish.Noman@markitech.ca

Canada Office: 1 University Ave, 3rd Floor, Toronto, ON

