Fintel Short Squeeze Leaderboard Identifies Short Squeeze Opportunities for Canadian Retail Investors
Fintel’s short interest data identifies candidates for the week of September 12NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fintel.io, a provider of advanced research tools for data-driven investors, has developed a mathematical model that provides investors and traders with data that helps quantify the short squeeze risk for a company. This model takes into account a number of factors that contribute to short squeezes, including relative short interest, borrow fee rates, trading volume, and others.
The Canadian Short Squeeze Leaderboard provides a leaderboard ranking of Canadian companies with the highest Short Squeeze Score so traders can easily identify companies with the highest likelihood. For traders who want to find short squeeze opportunities before they happen, the Short Squeeze leaderboard is an ideal tool.
Below are notable Canadian Short Squeeze candidates as of September 12, 2021 at 8:00pm EST:
* BCT / Briacell Therapeutics Corp. (86.28)
Briacell Therapeutics marks its second week on the list, this time at number one. According to official IIROC data, raw short interest is 282K shares. With those numbers and a low trading volume, the days to cover is a whopping 28 days, meaning that if every share sold short had to be covered, it would take 28 days based on the current volume. The borrow fee rate remains elevated at 33%, making this company expensive to short.
*LAM / Laramide Resources, Ltd. (84.14)
LAM comes in at number two this week, primarily due to its elevated borrow fee rate of 30% and strong price action for the last month. As we reported last week, the share price closed at 0.67 / share last Friday, a significant increase over the prior weeks. Since then, the price has climbed even higher, reaching 0.77 / share before closing at 0.76 on Friday. If this price action continues it could trigger margin calls and a short squeeze.
*HUT / Hut 8 Mining Corp. (82.50)
HUT 8 Mining comes in at number three this week with a borrow fee rate of 14.74%. Raw short interest reported by the IIROC was 3.6M shares, up from 2.9M shares the prior period, an increase of 24% in just two weeks. This suggests an ongoing and increasing interest in short sellers in the company.
* ZEN / Zenyatta Ventures Ltd. (81.64)
Zenyatta Ventures debuts at number three this week, with a borrow fee rate of 8.71% and significant price momentum that took the shares from 2.93 / share to 4.12 / share last week before closing at 4.00 on Friday. Volume remains thin for ZEN, making the days to cover an elevated 7.05 days. Should short sellers be required to cover, this high number will cause a number of holders trouble.
*FCU / Fission Uranium Corp. (80.49)
Fission Uranium remains at number five this week, based on its borrow fee rate and price momentum. Although the borrow fee rate of 5.7% is the lowest of this week’s list, it is still significant and makes the shares expensive to borrow, and could lead to margin calls. Like the other companies on the list, price momentum remains strong and the share price has continued it’s climb, reaching its closing high of 1.00 / share on Friday.
Short Squeeze Scores scoring model ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 being most likely, relative to its peers.
The Short Squeeze Leaderboard also compiles data like Short Interest % Float, Change in Volume, Change in Price, and Borrow Fee Rate into an easy-to-use leaderboard for investors to reference when making decisions.
For more information visit https://fintel.io/
About Fintel.io:
Fintel.io is a leading equity research platform designed to help data-driven investors make better investing decisions. Fintel provides deep analytics on a variety of market data, including fund ownership, insider trading activity, short interest, and company financials. Fintel currently tracks over 30,000 funds and over 63,000 securities traded worldwide. Information includes fund holdings, fund sentiment, financial data, and regulatory filings. Fintel was founded by Wilton Risenhoover.
About Finpedia.co
Fintel.io developed Finpedia.co as another resource for retail investors. Finpedia is a financial wiki that aims to develop thorough and complete research reports on every publicly traded company in the world. These research reports are crowdsourced from public documents such as regulatory filings and news reports. For more information visit finpedia.co.
