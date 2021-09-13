TRIM NuLu is Named “Best Hair Salon in Louisville” by the Courier-Journal
The Louisville Courier-Journal names TRIM NuLu, Louisville’s fastest-growing high-end salon, winner of the “Best Hair Salon in Louisville” award for 2021.
I couldn’t be prouder of our TRIM NuLu team and what they’ve accomplished.”LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Courier-Journal, Louisville's largest print newspaper, has announced that TRIM NuLu is the recipient of their prestigious "Best Hair Salon in Louisville" award. The award is given every year to the “Best of the Best” businesses in the Louisville/Southern Indiana region and spotlights the finest local businesses in various industries.
— Chris Edwards
In June, TRIM NuLu was chosen as one of three finalists in the “Best Hair Salon in Louisville” category along with Z Salon and Michael Tyldesley. It was made public over the weekend that TRIM NuLu beat out both salons to take home the coveted award.
Chris Edwards, senior stylist and co-founder, said about the win, “We have an amazing team at TRIM NuLu with amazing clients. I couldn’t be prouder of our TRIM NuLu team and what they’ve accomplished. To be named the Best Hair Salon in Louisville really is an honor. We appreciate the support that we've received and take great pride in the quality that we offer to our guests. ”
Brianne Windell, lead colorist, added, “When I joined TRIM NuLu, my goal was to build the best hair coloring department that Louisville has ever seen. Our clients deserve nothing less than the best. In less than one years’ time, we have a full-service hair coloring staff, a full-time hair extension technician, and explosive growth. We now have this very well-known award to corroborate it all. I’m grateful and humbled to be part of TRIM NuLu.”
TRIM NuLu offers color services, artistic haircuts, hair extensions, and facial waxing. The downtown hair salon prides itself on quality of service and availability to clients. Whereas other high-end salons will take months to get a client booked, TRIM NuLu usually can accommodate a guest in days or weeks. TRIM Nulu’s efficiency comes from its ability to let guests book online and use of technology to service clients.
To find out more about the Best of the Best Awards from the Louisville Courier-Journal, please visit:
https://yourchoiceawards.com/louisville/
About TRIM NuLu:
TRIM NuLu is Louisville’s newest and hottest high-end salon. Located in the heart of NuLu, TRIM NuLu offers high-end salon services and is conveniently positioned on the outskirts of downtown. TRIM NuLu opened in August of 2020 and was recently nominated as a finalist for “Best Salon In Louisville” by the Courier-Journal. TRIM NuLu is also in the running for various other awards for business within the hair salon industry. For more information about TRIM NuLu, please visit https://trimnulu.co. To book an appointment please visit: https://trimnulu.co/appointments
