Breeze Airways™ Reveals New A220 Livery; Orders 20 Additional Airbus A220-300 Aircraft
With new order, Breeze now has 80 A220s for delivery over next 80 monthsSALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Breeze Airways has revealed its new A220-300 livery today as the airline confirms it will purchase an additional 20 Airbus A220 aircraft. The newly-ordered aircraft are in addition to Breeze’s existing order of 60 for the type, bringing the outstanding orders to a total of 80 A220s for the airline.
Breeze will take delivery of the first A220 next month, on October 26. The aircraft’s livery paintwork has just been completed at Airbus’ facility in Mobile, AL. Breeze will take delivery of one A220 per month for the next six and a half years.
The airline plans to commence flight operations with the Airbus fleet in the second quarter of 2022. Initial routes for the fleet type are expected to be revealed early next year, expanding Breeze’s current 16-city route network and introducing longer-haul flying, including unserved trans-continental markets.
Breeze Guests currently may choose from fares that include ‘Nice’ regular seating, or ‘Nicer’ seats with extra legroom. With the A220 fleet, a third option will include ‘Nicest,’ a premium cabin in a two-by-two seat configuration at the front of the plane.
In addition to featuring best-in-class economics, the A220’s cabin delivers low noise levels, providing an exceptionally quiet and comfortable cabin. Wide seats combined with ample overhead storage create personal space without compromising on headroom, and the cabin management system will provide Breeze crews with easy, intuitive control of the aircraft’s interior environment. A220-300 aircraft are powered by Pratt & Whitney PurePower PW1500G geared turbofan engines.
“The A220-300 is the right aircraft for our business model and our unique value proposition for our Guests,” said Breeze’s Founder and CEO David Neeleman. “We see so much potential to bring our values of kindness, integrity and ingenuity to our customers’ travel experience, and the A220’s innovative and comfortable cabin and overall efficiency make it the perfect platform to deliver on our promise.”
“Breeze Airways’ launch this year helped to bring great air travel options to underserved communities and routes, and the A220-300 is designed with just such a mission in mind,” noted Christian Scherer, Airbus Chief Commercial Officer and Head of International. “The aircraft is purpose-built for the 120-160 seat market and represents the fusion of performance and technology that will enable Breeze to connect distant points that were previously unprofitable or, in some cases, impossible.”
Based in Salt Lake City, Breeze offers point-to-point flights from smaller, secondary airports, bypassing hubs for shorter travel times. Breeze currently operates 13 single-class Embraer aircraft, flying routes with an average flight length under two hours. The focus of the Breeze A220 aircraft will be on routes longer than two hours’ flight time.
Breeze uses technology to deliver a simplified travel experience. Leveraging the company’s technology platform, the carrier has created a simplified purchasing experience that offers the traveler a streamlined process that can be completed quickly and efficiently through the Breeze app.
When the airline announced its initial routes, 95 percent of them did not have any existing nonstop, year-round service. Many U.S. origin-destination travelers have no available nonstop flights today and are forced to take inconvenient, and often expensive, connecting flights through hub airports. Breeze solves this problem with nonstop flights that by-pass hubs, getting them where they need to go in half the time for about half the price.
###
About Breeze Airways
Breeze currently operates flights in 16 cities across 13 states. Founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, Breeze Airways is a new ultra-low cost carrier offering point-to-point flights from smaller secondary airports, bypassing hubs for shorter travel times. Breeze’s team is a group of aviation experts and fanatics, working day and night to build a Seriously Nice™ airline. Breeze’s mission is to make the world of travel simple, affordable and convenient, using technology, ingenuity and kindness to improve the travel experience. For those interested in applying for employment with Breeze Airways, please visit: https://jobs.flybreeze.com/
BREEZE LIVERY PAINTING B-ROLL FOR BROADCAST MEDIA:
https://spaces.hightail.com/receive/D7PV2glw3P/fi-8a33ef8b-2a93-4e40-b999-55c7e8f021e0/fv-a8621bca-6113-4180-9bc4-869d06a550ed/airbus236-breezea220paint-v1.mp4_HD.mp4
