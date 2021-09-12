Submit Release
Williston Barracks / Interference with Access to Emergency Services

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A1005008

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. S. Ovchinnikoff                              

STATION: Williston                      

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 09/12/2021, 1228 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main Rd. in the Town of Huntington

VIOLATION: Interference with Access to Emergency Services

ACCUSED: Richard Lafond                                              

AGE: 48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Huntington, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Huntington, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 09/12/2021 at 1228 Hours the Vermont State Police received a report of a family fight in the Town of Huntington.

Upon investigation, Troopers discovered Richard Lafond (48) of Huntington, VT took the victim's cell phone in order to willfully interfere with their access to emergency services during the fight.

Lafond was released with a citation to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/09/2021 0830 hours            

COURT: Chittenden County Superior Court, Criminal Division.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

