CRYPTO-BACKED HIGH-ALTITUDE HYDROGEN BALLOONS PROPEL NEWEST METHOD OF OUTER SPACE TOURISM
AVA Space Promises Newest and Greenest Sub-Orbital Flights in High-Altitude Hydrogen Balloons Attached to Passenger CapsuleSIBIU, ROMANIA, September 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AVA Space today announced its plan for regular passenger travel to outer space in high-altitude hydrogen balloons. AVA Space is offering tokenized equity in the project via the sale of secure crypto tokens. AVA Space is offering the newest, most cost-effective, and most environmentally friendly way for people to visit space. Its futuristically-styled balloons are far safer than rockets and emit substantially fewer pollutants into the atmosphere. This new method of space tourism promises to revolutionize perceptions of what is possible in travel, exploration, and decentralized finance.
“Imagine rising 35km (21 miles) vertically into space over five hours, in the comfort of a secure and eco-friendly vessel,” says Victor Palagniuc, Co-Founder and CEO at AVA Space.
“Our smooth, comfortable and non-polluting flight technology is a pressurized capsule attached to a hydrogen balloon, capable of climbing into space, where passengers will enjoy one hour high among the stars, looking down towards the earth.”
AVA Space brings multiple key value propositions to the table, including:
• Virtually zero pollution via hydrogen-powered balloon
• Offering a solution for hazardous forces up to 5G
• Making space tourism more accessible for more people
AVA Space is powered by elegance and simplicity — prepared to challenge the status quo. Pioneered by Auguste Piccard in 1931, before eight others continued their development in subsequent decades, this smooth, comfortable, and non-polluting spaceflight technology comprises a pressurized capsule attached to a hydrogen balloon. While Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic are bringing excitement to space tourism and paving the way, AVA Space is positioned to make passenger space travel something that the average person can enjoy.
The capsule is made of aluminum, which is light, durable, and reflects 95% of radiation. The glass has UV protection, which is indispensable outside the atmosphere. It has six seats for passengers, a toilet, a mini-bar, and Wi-Fi. The flight is smooth and pleasant with an average speed when ascending and descending of 17 km per hour. The journey lasts five hours, including one hour in which the balloon is hovering at a 30 to 35 km altitude. When descending, the AVA balloon is followed by two helicopters that catch it from the air, in a net that is attached to each other. This aspect makes the flights flexible and accessible, without depending on the existence of a body of water or desert.
After 90 years of technological development, the high-altitude technology has become accessible to all, requiring minimal technical knowledge and amazingly, just a few hundred dollars of initial capital.
AVA Space is launching a stock tokenization process and will avail 66,666 shares ($30 each). The goal is to reach $2 Million in funding in order to obtain the necessary liquidity for development. This fundraising period will be a six-week sprint, prior to initiation of the scientific and logistical sides of the project.
Investors can be part of the profitable future of space tourism enabling passengers to have the experience of a lifetime. AVA Space co-founder and CEO, Victor Palagniuc can be made available for select Zoom interviews regarding the project, which and can be arranged via www.avaspace.ro
About AVA Space:
Founded in 2021 by National Mathematical Olympian Victor Palagniuc, Adelin Caracuda, and Alin Hertoiu, AVA Space is based in Romania. Its mission is to facilitate the accessibility of space for everyone — because each person should have the right to see the world from a different perspective. AVA Space is poised to become a leader in space tourism through its safe, accessible, and non-polluting method of transport.
