Westminster Barracks / 1st Degree Agg. Domestic Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B103991
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Gary Salvatore
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 09/1/2021 at approximately 2015 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 30, Townshend, VT
VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Jeffrey Weitzel
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Windham, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Townshend, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police responded
to a report of an assault at a residence on VT Route 30 in the Town of
Townshend, VT (Windham County). Investigation revealed Jeffrey Weitzel had
assaulted a family member at the residence in Townshend before returning to his
home in Chester. Weitzel was arrested and transported to the Westminster
Barracks for processing. He was ordered to appear in Vermont Superior Court
Windham Criminal Division on 09/13/21 to answer to the charge of 1st Degree
Aggravated Domestic Assault. Weitzel was later lodged at SSCF and held without bail.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/13/2021
COURT: Windham
LODGED - LOCATION: SSCF
BAIL: No bail
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED