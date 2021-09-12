Westminster Barracks / 1st Degree Agg. Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B103991

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Gary Salvatore

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 09/1/2021 at approximately 2015 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 30, Townshend, VT

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Jeffrey Weitzel

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Windham, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Townshend, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police responded

to a report of an assault at a residence on VT Route 30 in the Town of

Townshend, VT (Windham County). Investigation revealed Jeffrey Weitzel had

assaulted a family member at the residence in Townshend before returning to his

home in Chester. Weitzel was arrested and transported to the Westminster

Barracks for processing. He was ordered to appear in Vermont Superior Court

Windham Criminal Division on 09/13/21 to answer to the charge of 1st Degree

Aggravated Domestic Assault. Weitzel was later lodged at SSCF and held without bail.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/13/2021

COURT: Windham

LODGED - LOCATION: SSCF

BAIL: No bail

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED