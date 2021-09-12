Submit Release
Westminster Barracks / 1st Degree Agg. Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B103991         

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Corporal Gary Salvatore                           

STATION: Westminster Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 09/1/2021 at approximately 2015 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 30, Townshend, VT

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED:  Jeffrey Weitzel                                               

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Windham, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Townshend, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police responded

to a report of an assault at a residence on VT Route 30 in the Town of

Townshend, VT (Windham County). Investigation revealed Jeffrey Weitzel had

assaulted a family member at the residence in Townshend before returning to his

home in Chester. Weitzel was arrested and  transported to the Westminster

Barracks for processing.  He was ordered to appear in Vermont Superior Court

Windham Criminal Division on 09/13/21 to answer to the charge of 1st Degree

Aggravated Domestic Assault.  Weitzel was later lodged at SSCF and held without bail.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/13/2021            

COURT:  Windham

LODGED - LOCATION: SSCF    

BAIL: No bail

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

