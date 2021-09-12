New Haven Barracks / DUI #2 / Negligent Operation / Resisting Arrest

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B502228

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. S. Ovchinnikoff

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 09/11/2021, 1833 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: S. Lincoln Rd. in the Town of Lincoln

VIOLATIONS:

-DUI #2

-Negligent Operation

-Resisting Arrest

ACCUSED: Dakota Yankton

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 09/11/2021 at approximately 1833 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a single motor vehicle crash on S. Lincoln Rd. in the Town of Lincoln. Troopers identified the at fault operator as Dakota Yankton (36) of Bristol, VT. Upon investigation, Troopers discovered Yankton was traveling south bound on S. Lincoln Rd. when he attempted to pass another vehicle using the north bound lane. Yankton subsequently lost control of the vehicle, hit a guardrail, and left the north bound portion of the roadway where the vehicle came to rest.

While speaking with Yankton, Troopers detected signs of impairment. Yankton was screened for DUI and subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI #2 and Negligent Operation. Yankton subsequently attempted to resist lawful arrest. Yankton was transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing and later released with a citation to appear in Addison County

Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/04/2021, 1230 Hours

COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Y

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.