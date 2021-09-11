Westminster Barracks/Excessive Speed
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B103893
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Alibozek
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 09/04/21 at 1607 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: MM43 I-91 Springfield, VT
VIOLATION: Excessive Speed
ACCUSED: Jalen Olivero
AGE: 20
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Holyoke, MA
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 09/04/21, Troopers with Vermont State Police were on routine patrol on I-91 in the town of Springfield, Vermont. Troopers observed a vehicle traveling at 101 mph in a posted 65 miles per hour zone. Troopers conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle and observed Jalen Olivero to be operating the vehicle. Oliver was cited on scene to appear in Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division for 10/26/21 at 0800 hours to hear for the charge of excessive speed.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/26/21 at 0800 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division Windsor County
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Tpr. Timothy Alibozek
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Westminster, VT
Barracks – 802-722-4600
Tpr. Timothy Alibozek
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Westminster, VT
Barracks – 802-722-4600