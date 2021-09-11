Submit Release
Westminster Barracks/Excessive Speed

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B103893

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Alibozek                            

STATION: Westminster                    

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 09/04/21 at 1607 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: MM43 I-91 Springfield, VT

VIOLATION: Excessive Speed

 

ACCUSED: Jalen Olivero                                              

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Holyoke, MA

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 09/04/21, Troopers with Vermont State Police were on routine patrol on I-91 in the town of Springfield, Vermont. Troopers observed a vehicle traveling at 101 mph in a posted 65 miles per hour zone. Troopers conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle and observed Jalen Olivero to be operating the vehicle. Oliver was cited on scene to appear in Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division for 10/26/21 at 0800 hours to hear for the charge of excessive speed.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/26/21 at 0800 hours            

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division Windsor County

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Tpr. Timothy Alibozek

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Westminster, VT

Barracks – 802-722-4600

 

 

