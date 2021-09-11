Small Companies Making Hulk Moves: How One Family-Owned Sustainable Business is Making a Big Impact
EINPresswire.com/ -- Natural handmade bedding company, White Lotus Home, is a small family-owned business on a mission to help you “save the world while you sleep”, and the 10-person team has accomplished some big things over their last four decades of operation.
It’s estimated that Americans dispose of 20 million mattresses and box springs every year, and the vast majority end up in landfills or incinerators. That's roughly 55,000 mattresses discarded each and every day, contributing up to 450 million pounds of waste every year. (1)
In an effort to combat this issue, White Lotus Home offers organic and all-natural mattresses, pillows, bedding, and more that are not only handmade from sustainable materials, they’ll last longer than their conventional counterparts, too.
“We recently received a testimonial from a long time customer who said she’s been sleeping on a White Lotus Home futon mattress for the last 32 years,” said Mr. Pando, “And we’ve received similar stories from people who’ve used their White Lotus Home mattresses for 15 years, 20 years, or more. Not only are these mattresses safer than conventional mattresses, they last longer too.”
White Lotus Home mattresses don’t contain metal springs or conventional memory foam which will wear out in just a few years. By adding a zipper and using natural materials like ethically raised wool and sustainably grown cotton to fill their mattresses and pillows, a White Lotus Home sleep product can be fluffed, re-stuffed, and used for years and years.
“Do you eat organic foods? Do you wear organic clothing? Do you care about saving the Earth? What do you sleep on? If you answered ‘yes’ to those first three questions, then the last one should also be ‘Organic’!“ says Mr. Pando. “We’ll help you save the earth while you sleep.”
To learn more about White Lotus Home’s 40th Anniversary Celebration, you can visit www.whitelotushome.com and subscribe to their newsletter for more details.
Marlon Pando
