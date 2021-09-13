Tablet of Destinies by Lynn Yvonne Moon wins 1st place in the prestigious GLOBAL THRILLERS Book Award
Conspiracies are fun and entertaining. The only thing to be afraid of are the facts that surround them.”VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, USA, September 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tablet of Destinies, book 5 in the Agency Series by Lynn Yvonne Moon, wins 1st place in the prestigious GLOBAL THRILLERS Award (Chanticleer) and was recognized as an emerging new talent with outstanding work.
— Lynn Yvonne Moon
Devon Arvol returns to solve the mystery of a train that suddenly appears in a small town with all passengers missing. Instead of scientists and researchers, the train is filled with strange symbols painted in pure gold. But what’s haunting Devon is not so much the missing passengers but a child’s bloody tennis shoe that’s hanging in the engineering compartment.
The Agency returns to solve a mystery only to stumble onto an ancient civilization that not only worship their Gods but walks with them. Return with Devon and meet new agents while reuniting with the old as they work together to save each other and challenge evil corruption at its core.
Lynn Yvonne Moon is the award-winning author of the successful Agency Series, which deals with the implications of unlimited government power and money. She has worked for state and federal agencies since the 1990s and uses her extensive personal experiences to captivate the reader with realistic stories of political corruption and dark government espionage. Her first novel, When Souls Collide, introduced the reader to the ultimate power of The Agency. The second novel, What Rings True, awakened the readers to the ramifications of never-ending political power. Dysfunctional Bloodline, book three, traced the steps of a family serial killer out for revenge. And, with book four, In The Defendant’s Chair, she explored the dangers of genetic manipulation.
Indignor House Publishing is a new and upcoming book publisher with outstanding authors and publishes only with an attitude!
