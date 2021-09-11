GRAZIA USA LAUNCHES COMMUNITY PHONE NUMBER TO TAKE READERS BEHIND THE SCENES AT NYFW AND BEYOND
Grazia Will Use Innovative Text Messaging Platform Community as a ‘Go-To Fashion Insider’ Resource, Offering a Virtual Backstage Pass to NYFW Events.
Grazia has been amongst the most innovative fashion publications, for almost a century. It's incredible to have them be the first fashion publication on the platform.”EAST HAMPTON, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grazia USA — the United States version of the Italian fashion bible Grazia from the Mondadori Group — today announced the launch of its Community number to connect with their users directly and instantly via text messaging.
— Todd Fellerman, Chief Revenue Officer of Community
Grazia USA plans to use the innovative text platform — via (917) 793-5628 — to offer a behind the scenes look at top designer runway shows, exclusive news, content and interviews with supermodels, celebrities, stylists, and more.
To receive Grazia USA’s “Go-To Fashion Insider” text alerts, users simply send a message saying “hi” to (917) 793-5628 and complete a short signup process. There will be an exciting sweepstake opportunity for those who sign-up during NYFW.
This launch marks another major milestone on the Grazia USA mission to build an engaged and inspired community through an omni-channel user experience; championing content to connect more intimately with readers, followers and fans.
“We’re constantly looking for new and exciting ways to connect, communicate and share content with our audience. The convenience and intimacy of sending a simple text message to keep our readers in the know while on the go, and allowing them to be a part of the conversation in real time, is what makes this service a game changer for us," said Paul Dousset, Grazia USA Chief Innovation Officer.
Throughout SS22 fashion month, subscribers who opt in will receive daily messages with exclusive news and content sent straight from the runway to their. Once designer collections go live, Grazia USA editors will utilize the text service to engage directly with users to get their opinions on all the looks, beauty trends and celebrity front row sightings.
Beyond fashion month, the Grazia USA x Community “Go-To Fashion Insider” service will still be delivering daily fashion, beauty, and culture trend alerts subscribers. From Exclusive content with influencers and celebrities, behind the scenes of editorial shoots, a look inside designers studios and ateliers, first hand accounts of Art Basel, award season coverage, and more.
“Grazia has been amongst the most innovative fashion publications, for almost a century. It's incredible to have them be the first fashion publication on the platform, to further their influence, expand their reach, and continue to give their audience inside access to the leading fashion, beauty, culture and entertainment news directly on their phones," said Todd Fellerman, Chief Revenue Officer of Community.
Grazia USA, published under license from the Mondadori Group to Pantheon Media Group, joins a growing list of notable figures on the Community platform, who include: Jennifer Lopez, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Olivia Rodrigo, The Jonas Brothers, Jaden Smith, Kerry Washington, Tom Brady, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as well as brands like Williams Sonoma, West Elm, we're not really strangers, ABInBev, Gossip Girl on HBO Max and more.
ABOUT GRAZIA
Grazia is Italy's fashion bible, published by the Mondadori Group. For 80 years Grazia has remained in step with changing tastes season after season, style after style. At the top end of quality and design, Grazia is the most accomplished ambassador of the “Made in Italy” brand and is a preferred advertising vehicle for designer, fashion, and beauty companies. Thanks to its experience, excellence and brand value, Grazia is the first Italian weekly magazine to extend its successful formula abroad, with 21 editions worldwide in 23 countries, creating the most dynamic magazine network on the market.
ABOUT PANTHEON MEDIA GROUP, LLC:
Pantheon Media Group (PMG) is an independent next-generation media company that brings one of the most prestigious European fashion magazines to the biggest fashion market in the world. PMG is the exclusive publisher of Grazia USA, the latest franchise of the iconic fashion bible, first launched in Italy in 1938. Also uniquely focused on beauty, culture, society, status, celebrity, and luxury, Grazia USA publishes digitally first and later in print, with the release of the first of its quarterly 400-page magazines in 2021. Grazia USA does more than just inform and inspire an educated audience of influential readers: It is unlike anything the fashion industry in the United States has ever seen. We do not serve readers, we serve users. PMG is a 360-degree media business that is poised for the future, broadening storytelling into virtual and augmented reality, video, television, audio, e-commerce, live events, branded content, innovative advertising solutions and beyond. PMG is headquartered in New York City.
ABOUT COMMUNITY
Community powers direct relationships and one-on-one conversations between Leaders and their Members through text messaging at scale. Launched in 2019 and headquartered in Santa Monica, Calif., Community is breaking new ground in trusted marketing and communications channels by connecting Leaders--global pop culture stars, local community organizers, small business owners and brands--to their Members to drive conversations that convert into actions, sales, revenue and more. Join us at www.community.com TEXT US for your own number: (323) 310-2202.
Press Department
Pantheon Media Group
