Eurofins announces partnership with BeVeg

Eurofins announces partnership with BeVeg and is now a BeVeg International Authorized Certification Body

The Eurofins testing programme is approved and listed with US-based company BeVeg, as a robust way of verifying products, materials and chemicals as vegan.”
— EUROFINS
PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eurofins Group has an international network of more than 800 laboratories across 50 countries and a portfolio of over 200,000 validated analytical methods for characterizing the safety, identity, purity, composition, authenticity and origin of products and biological substances. Through research and development, in-licensing and acquisitions, the Group draws on the latest developments in the field of biotechnology and analytical sciences.

Few testing laboratories can match the level of expertise, technological leadership, attention to quality and customer service that makes Eurofins the global leader in many of the fields where it is active. With 55,000 employees across 900 sites in 50 countries, Eurofins Scientific is a leading international group of laboratories providing an unparalleled range of testing and support services to the pharmaceutical, food, environmental and consumer products industries and to governments.

Eurofins is now a BeVeg International Authorized Certification Body
The Eurofins testing programme is approved and listed with US-based company BeVeg, as a robust way of verifying products, materials and chemicals as vegan.

BeVeg International is a certification issued by the world's only Law Firm, and is the world's first certification body to receive ISO17065 approval in the field of vegan certification. which makes it the most reliable vegan trademark claim on the global marketplace.

BeVeg helps to prevent and reduce consumable products and services of animal origin, to avoid animal exploitation, and to minimize the possibility of any cross-contamination with animal material. The standard has applications in many areas such as food, cosmetics, alcohol, pharmaceuticals, restaurants and textiles. BeVeg demands research, inspection, verification, animal DNA lab analysis, and global supply chain accountability that meets the set out published vegan standard.

Carissa Kranz
BeVeg International
+1 202-996-7999
email us here

You just read:

Eurofins announces partnership with BeVeg

Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Carissa Kranz
BeVeg International
+1 202-996-7999
Company/Organization
BeVeg International
3801 PGA Boulevard, Palm Beach Gardens
Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, 33410
United States
+1 202-996-7999
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

BeVeg, is a law firm for global vegan certification. The BeVeg vegan trademark is currently in use on every continent except Antarctica. BeVeg is on a mission to globally and legally standardize vegan claims. The firm raises the standard for consumer transparency by redefining truth in labeling laws. BeVeg licenses use of its vegan symbol to companies and products that follow ethical vegan business practices. If you see the BeVeg vegan logo trademark, you can trust that product did not partake in the exploitation of animals. Food safety and planetary sustainability require sanitary products and conditions uncontaminated by animals. BeVeg was founded by Carissa Kranz, an awarded Super Lawyer and vegan from birth.

Do you have a vegan product? Make your vegan claim official at

More From This Author
Eurofins announces partnership with BeVeg
KTCR is now authorized according to the BeVeg Vegan Standard
Agro Organic is now a BeVeg International Certification Body in Bulgaria.
View All Stories From This Author