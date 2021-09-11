Eurofins announces partnership with BeVeg
The Eurofins testing programme is approved and listed with US-based company BeVeg, as a robust way of verifying products, materials and chemicals as vegan.”PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eurofins Group has an international network of more than 800 laboratories across 50 countries and a portfolio of over 200,000 validated analytical methods for characterizing the safety, identity, purity, composition, authenticity and origin of products and biological substances. Through research and development, in-licensing and acquisitions, the Group draws on the latest developments in the field of biotechnology and analytical sciences.
Few testing laboratories can match the level of expertise, technological leadership, attention to quality and customer service that makes Eurofins the global leader in many of the fields where it is active. With 55,000 employees across 900 sites in 50 countries, Eurofins Scientific is a leading international group of laboratories providing an unparalleled range of testing and support services to the pharmaceutical, food, environmental and consumer products industries and to governments.
The Eurofins testing programme is approved and listed with US-based company BeVeg, as a robust way of verifying products, materials and chemicals as vegan.
BeVeg International is a certification issued by the world's only Law Firm, and is the world's first certification body to receive ISO17065 approval in the field of vegan certification. which makes it the most reliable vegan trademark claim on the global marketplace.
BeVeg helps to prevent and reduce consumable products and services of animal origin, to avoid animal exploitation, and to minimize the possibility of any cross-contamination with animal material. The standard has applications in many areas such as food, cosmetics, alcohol, pharmaceuticals, restaurants and textiles. BeVeg demands research, inspection, verification, animal DNA lab analysis, and global supply chain accountability that meets the set out published vegan standard.
