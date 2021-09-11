Suspect Sought in an Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm: 700 Block of H Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in an Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm offense that occurred on Thursday, August 19, 2021, in the 700 block of H Street, Northeast.

At approximately 12:22 am, members of the First District responded to the listed location for the sound of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located evidence of a firearm being discharged.

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.