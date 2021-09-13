Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is No. 1 in U.S. News' Engineering Rankings for 23rd Straight Year
Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology's New Academic Building that has new design spaces, chemistry and biochemistry labs, classrooms, a food science lab, and collaborative workspaces.
National Reputation Growing for College’s Value, Academic Quality and Career Placement; Ranks No. 1 for civil, computer, electrical and mechanical engineering
Our peers continue to value the qualities that have been our hallmarks: teaching excellence, quality facilities, and a caring faculty/staff providing personal attention to top-notch students.”TERRE HAUTE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology’s growing national reputation as a leader in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education continues with distinctions for the institute’s academic quality, value and career placement.
— Robert A. Coons, President, Rose-Hulman Inst. of Tech.
The latest recognition comes from U.S. News & World Report’s 2022 Best Colleges Guide which ranked the institute No. 1 among U.S. engineering colleges that are focused on bachelor’s- and master’s-level education.
This is the 23rd consecutive year that Rose-Hulman has been selected the best in the specialized engineering category, in U.S. News’ annual survey of college engineering deans and senior faculty across America. They were asked to rate programs at accredited undergraduate engineering programs on a scale of 1 (marginal) to 5 (distinguished). Rose-Hulman tallied a 4.6 score, tops out of 239 colleges nationwide in the category.
Rose-Hulman also once again earned No. 1 rankings in four academic department categories:
• Civil engineering
• Computer engineering
• Electrical engineering
• Mechanical engineering
Rose-Hulman President Robert A. Coons states that the U.S. News ranking is just one of several national distinctions by publications and organizations citing Rose-Hulman for academic and teaching excellence, quality STEM laboratories, faculty expertise, and innovative curricular programs that provide graduates with the problem-solving skills and lifelong educational abilities that are highly sought after by industry recruiters and graduate school admission counselors.
“Our peers continue to value the qualities that have been our hallmarks: teaching excellence, quality facilities, and a caring faculty/staff providing personal attention to top-notch students,” Coons said. “The formula for our success hasn’t changed throughout nearly 150 years, led by quality leadership provided by our Board of Trustees and administration, and cherished by our successful, loyal and proud alumni.”
Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Rick Stamper, PhD, adds that Rose-Hulman works hard to maintain its reputation as a top STEM college through continuous improvement across all its academic programs, including improving academic facilities, adding new academic majors, investing in new courses, and hiring faculty dedicated to undergraduate education and research.
Rose-Hulman opened a new $29 million, 70,000-square-foot academic building for the 2021-22 school year. It has engineering design spaces, chemistry and biochemistry laboratories, innovative classrooms, and collaborative workspaces to support world-class undergraduate STEM learning, research and hands-on project creation. The institute also recently added the Branam and Kremer Innovation Centers to provide students with more opportunities for hands-on learning and working on group projects and competition teams, as well as new academic majors in engineering design, data science and biomathematics.
Other top rankings this year for Rose-Hulman by college guides, publications and services include:
The Princeton Review: The institute was once again selected among the education service company’s The Best 387 Colleges annual guide, based on the institutions’ academic offerings and student surveys of their campus and community experiences. For its 30th anniversary of the guide, the publication highlighted Rose-Hulman among the following “Great Lists” for having a distinctive history of appearances in various categories throughout the years, including: Great Career Services, Great Professor Accessibility, Great-Run Colleges, and Students Study the Most. Earlier, the institute earned the following Princeton Review distinctions: No. 1 – Top 20 Best Schools for Internships (Private Schools), No. 8 – Top 20 Best Career Placement (Private Schools), No. 15 – Top 20 Best Value Colleges w/o Aid (Private Schools), No. 30 – Top 50 Best Value Colleges (Private Schools), Best Value Colleges, and Best Midwestern Colleges.
2022 Niche Guide to Colleges: Gave Rose-Hulman an overall “A” grade with a report card in the following areas as well: Value: A+ Academics: A- Student Life: A Safety: A Professors: A Diversity: A-; No. 1 - Best Value Colleges in Indiana
PayScale 2020-21 College Return On Investment (ROI) Report: Rose-Hulman was named No. 1 among Indiana colleges and No. 11 nationally for Best Value Private Colleges, No. 1 in Indiana and No. 14 nationally for Highest Paying Bachelor’s Degrees-Beginning Salaries ($80,500), and No. 1 in Indiana and No. 23 nationally for Highest Paying Bachelor’s Degrees-Mid-Career ($146,500).
Fiske Guide to Colleges 2022: This annual guide, edited by former New York Times education editor Edward B. Fiske, featured Rose-Hulman among 300 of the “best and most interesting” colleges in the country.
Learn more about the institute’s rankings and national distinction here.
Rose-Hulman’s Early Action deadline to apply for the 2022-23 school year is Nov. 1, 2021.
About Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
Founded in 1874, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is dedicated to preparing its students with the world’s best undergraduate science, engineering and mathematics education in an environment infused with innovation, intellectual rigor and individualized attention. The institute is consistently recognized nationally as an elite STEM school for distinctions that include faculty excellence, return on investment, value-added, and career services. Career placement is near 100 percent year after year. Located in Terre Haute, Indiana, Rose-Hulman has an enrollment of approximately 2,000 undergraduate students and nearly 100 graduate students. Learn more at rose-hulman.edu.
