Governor Cox recognizes the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11th

In honor of the nearly 3000 people killed in the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, Governor Cox declares September 11, 2021 as Patriot Day in Utah, A National Day of Service and Remembrance and issues video remarks.

“Let us join together throughout Utah to remember the many mothers, fathers, sons, and daughters that were lost that day and those that were lost in the war on terror that followed,” Governor Cox said in video remarks. “And let this day serve as a reminder of our strength, resilience, and unity as a people.” View the video here

The declaration reads:

Whereas, September 11, 2021, marks the 20th anniversary of the devastating loss of nearly 3,000 innocent lives in the worst terrorist attack in the history of the United States;

Whereas, Utah will always remember and honor those we lost on that fateful day;

Whereas, we will forever owe a debt of gratitude to the firefighters, law enforcement, military members, and other first responders who courageously ran toward the danger, and in many cases, sacrificed their own lives to save others;

Whereas, September 11th will forever serve as a reminder of the strength and resilience of the American people and our ability to come together in the most difficult of circumstances;

Whereas, Utah reaffirms our commitment to never forget and always defend the freedoms and ideals upon which this country was founded; and,

Whereas, in remembrance of the service of the firefighters, law enforcement, military members, and other first responders I encourage all Utahns to participate in an act of service today;

Now, Therefore, I, Spencer J. Cox, governor of the great state of Utah, do hereby declare September 11, 2021 as, Patriot Day and a National Day of Service and Remembrance in Utah.

A .pdf version of the declaration may be downloaded here.