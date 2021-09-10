Schuylkill County: Work Scheduled Next Week on Multiple State Roads

​

County: Schuylkill Municipality: West Mahanoy Township and Shenandoah Borough Road name: PA 54 Between: PA 924 and Raven Run Road Type of work: Brush Cutting Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 9/13/21 Est completion date: 9/17/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes Change/Update: County: Schuylkill Municipality: Kline, Rush and West Penn Townships; Tamaqua and McAdoo Boroughs Road name: PA 309 Between: Lehigh County Line and Carbon County Line Type of work: Highway Beautification Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Be alert for lane restrictions on PA 309 north or south. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 9/13/21 Est completion date: 9/17/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes Change/Update: County: Schuylkill Municipality: Multiple Road name: PA 61 Between: Berks County Line and Columbia County Line Type of work: Highway Beautification Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Be alert for lane restrictions on PA 61 north or south. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 9/13/21 Est completion date: 9/17/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes Change/Update: County: Schuylkill Municipality: Cass Township Road name: Forest Lane Between: Woodside Road and Greenfield Lane Type of work: Bridge Repair Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Bridge deck replacement. Follow detour routes. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the area. Start date: 6/21/21 Est completion date: 9/24/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes

