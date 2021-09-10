Lane Restriction Next Week on NB I-81 in Cumberland County

Contractor to perform emergency shoulder repair

Harrisburg, PA – Motorists in Cumberland County are advised they will encounter a lane closure next week on northbound Interstate 81 due to an emergency shoulder repair.

Weather permitting, the contractor will close the right lane of northbound I-81 at Mile Marker 32.9 on Tuesday, September 14. The closure is expected to be in place from 9 AM to 3 PM so shoulder repairs can be completed. Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the area.

This work is within the limits of a pavement preservation project which includes milling, resurfacing, base repairs, concrete patching, guiderail upgrades, pavement markings, and minor bridge work on I-81 in Southampton, Shippensburg, South Newton, and Penn townships. The work limits for this project are from the Franklin County Line in Shippensburg Township to the Kutz Road bridge in Penn Township, Cumberland County.

New Enterprise Stone and Lime Company, Inc., is the prime contractor on this $26.48 million project.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018