Lehigh County: Work Scheduled Next Week on Multiple State Roads

County: Lehigh Municipality: Emmaus Borough Road name: Chestnut Street Between: Bevin Drive and St. John Street Type of work: Pothole Patching Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions with flagging. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 9/13/21 Est completion date: 9/17/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Lehigh Municipality: Multiple Road name: Church View Road Between: Limeport Pike and Hill Road Type of work: Bridge Repair Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions with flagging. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 9/13/21 Est completion date: 9/17/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays? No County: Lehigh Municipality: Multiple Road name: Interstate 78 Between: Exit 60 (PA 309) and Exit 45 (PA 863) Type of work: Highway Beautification Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Work in the shoulder areas. Be alert for slow moving traffic on I-78 east or west and use caution driving through the area. Start date: 9/13/21 Est completion date: 9/17/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays? No County: Lehigh Municipality: Multiple Road name: Interstate 78 East Between: Exit 49 (PA 100) and Exit 60 (PA 309) Type of work: Highway Beautification Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 9/13/21 Est completion date: 9/17/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays? No County: Lehigh Municipality: Multiple Road name: Interstate 78 West Between: Exit 60 (PA 309) and Exit 40 (PA737) Type of work: Highway Beautification Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 9/13/21 Est completion date: 9/17/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays? No County: Lehigh Municipality: Lynn Township Road name: PA 863/Golden Key Road Between: Kistler Valley Road and SR 143 Type of work: Pothole Patching Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 9/13/21 Est completion date: 9/17/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Lehigh Municipality: South Whitehall and Upper Macungie Townships Road name: US 22 Between: Interstate 78 and Tilghman Street Type of work: Highway Beautification Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Work in the shoulder areas. Be alert for slow moving traffic on US 22 east or west and use caution driving through the area. Start date: 9/13/21 Est completion date: 9/17/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays? No

County: Lehigh Municipality: Whitehall Township Road name: PA 145/MacArthur Road Between: PA 329 and Church Street Type of work: Construction Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions for road joint saw cutting. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 9/13/21 Est completion date: 9/17/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 04:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes

