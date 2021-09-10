Submit Release
Lehigh County: Work Scheduled Next Week on Multiple State Roads

County:  Lehigh Municipality:  Emmaus Borough Road name:  Chestnut Street Between:  Bevin Drive and St. John Street Type of work:  Pothole Patching Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restrictions with flagging. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date:  9/13/21 Est completion date:  9/17/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  08:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes     County:  Lehigh Municipality:  Multiple Road name:  Church View Road Between:  Limeport Pike and Hill Road Type of work:  Bridge Repair Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restrictions with flagging. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date:  9/13/21 Est completion date:  9/17/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  08:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  No     County:  Lehigh Municipality:  Multiple Road name:  Interstate 78 Between:  Exit 60 (PA 309) and Exit 45 (PA 863) Type of work:  Highway Beautification Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Work in the shoulder areas. Be alert for slow moving traffic on I-78 east or west and use caution driving through the area. Start date:  9/13/21 Est completion date:  9/17/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  No     County:  Lehigh Municipality:  Multiple Road name:  Interstate 78 East Between:  Exit 49 (PA 100) and Exit 60 (PA 309) Type of work:  Highway Beautification Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date:  9/13/21 Est completion date:  9/17/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  No     County:  Lehigh Municipality:  Multiple Road name:  Interstate 78 West Between:  Exit 60 (PA 309) and Exit 40 (PA737) Type of work:  Highway Beautification Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date:  9/13/21 Est completion date:  9/17/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  No     County:  Lehigh Municipality:  Lynn Township Road name:  PA 863/Golden Key Road Between:  Kistler Valley Road and SR 143 Type of work:  Pothole Patching Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date:  9/13/21 Est completion date:  9/17/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  08:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes     County:  Lehigh Municipality:  South Whitehall and Upper Macungie Townships Road name:  US 22 Between:  Interstate 78 and Tilghman Street Type of work:  Highway Beautification Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Work in the shoulder areas. Be alert for slow moving traffic on US 22 east or west and use caution driving through the area. Start date:  9/13/21 Est completion date:  9/17/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  No

County:  Lehigh Municipality:  Whitehall Township Road name:  PA 145/MacArthur Road Between:  PA 329 and Church Street Type of work:  Construction Work being done by:  PennDOT Contractor Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restrictions for road joint saw cutting. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date:  9/13/21 Est completion date:  9/17/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  08:00 AM To 04:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes

