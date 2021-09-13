Submit Release
Building Drops Announces Ian Rapp as Technical Sales Associate

Ian’s focus is to emphasize the value of our engineering services, our brand, and education for customers throughout the product testing & approval process.”
— Hermes F. Norero, President of Building Drops Inc.
DANIA BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Building Drops, Inc., a leader in the Building and Fenestration industry, is proud to introduce Ian Rapp as the newest member of the team as Technical Sales Associate. In this role, Ian will be the interface between Building Drops and our customers throughout the product approval, submittal, and engineering process. He is excited to deliver excellent customer service while providing high-quality engineering solutions.

“I always found the technical aspect of windows & doors very interesting due to the amount of technology that goes into the manufacturing. I feel extremely confident educating my customers on the features, benefits, and advantages, of investing in their home with a quality system.” – Ian Rapp

Ian has a unique set of academic and professional work experiences that have prepared him for his career in Technical Sales. He is a graduate of the University of Toledo (Ohio) where he obtained his Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering. With a strong desire for sales and customer service, Ian ventured into an Outside Sales role with Erie Construction, a nationwide exterior home remodeling company based out of the Midwest. During his employment as an Outside Sales Representative, Ian provided a variety of home improvements that focused primarily on roofing solutions and vinyl replacement windows. Ian was a key part of the sales team by achieving numerous sales awards, implementing sales strategies, and improving team performance through training sessions and informational workshops.

“Ian’s focus as our Technical Associate is to emphasize the value of our engineering services, our brand, and education for customers throughout the product testing & approval process. All while creating long-term business relationships through effective communication and customer service. Not only will Ian play an important customer service role, but he will also be actively participating in all aspects of Business Operations, Project Initiation, and Project Management.” – Hermes F. Norero

Building Drops Inc. is the leading one-stop engineering and consulting service company that provides product manufacturers with a one-stop solution to get products from prototype to state certification. At Building Drops, our clients can rely on our professional associates and experienced team to handle their product certification and permitting process from start to finish. Building Drops prides itself to always give that "little bit of extra in service".

Hermes F. Norero, P.E.
Building Drops Inc.
+1 954-399-8478
hnorero@buildingdrops.com
