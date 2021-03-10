Building Drops Announces Major Rebrand With New Logo and Website
Building Drops, a civil and structural engineering consulting company in the fenestration industry, announced a major rebranding and offering of new services.
Today Building Drops, turn-key civil and structural engineering consulting company serving the fenestration industry, announced a major rebranding to reflect their global reach and offering of new services. The rebrand includes a new logo, as well as an updated website to better showcase the company’s services and past work. The focus at Building Drops is on providing their clients with the expertise and solutions to move products from from the design and conceptual phase to achieving state and county approval for all of North America, with a specialization in Impact Rated products.
“We are excited to announce to our valued customers and partners our new website with a fresh look, new logo, and easy to access information,” stated Hermes Norero, Co-Founder and President of Building Drops Inc. ”Our goal with this new website is to provide our visitors with an easier way to learn about Building Drops’ services and solutions while allowing our customers to browse information based on their needs. The new website is interactive and gives better access to the About Us, Engineering, and Consulting Services, as well as our projects, product approval, and jobsite specific projects. Our current and prospective customers from North America and Europe will also find useful information about our services and how we can support them throughout all the requirements in the construction industry. The Projects page will provide our visitors highlights about the projects we have completed and outlines the value we created for each of our existing customers. In the future, we plan to establish a portal for our customers as a source for secure information regarding their projects.”
An industry leader with many years of experience working throughout the US, Europe, and Asia, particularly in the fenestration industry, Norero went on to explain how the new site will become a central hub for communication between Building Drops Inc. and their clients. “Amongst the new features, the site contains integrated social media buttons for Facebook, Twitter, and Linkedin to foster improved communication with our customers. We will continually update our content with helpful information, articles, blogs, newsletters, company announcements, and new projects. We look forward to welcoming you to the new buildingdrops.com. ”
Mr. Norero designed one of the first solar coating machines for a US manufacturer and is experienced in all aspects of mechanical design and project management, having worked with leading companies such as LLNL, Pratt & Whitney and Lockheed.
Building Drops is incredibly excited about its new look and its ability to serve a new market of clients that will now be able to reach a new potential.
