Marlin Medical Foundation Awards Grant to Little Hands Book Bank
Donation will support Little Hands Book Bank’s mission
This donation from the Marlin Medical Foundation is a great way to kick off our campaign to create a community space so we can distribute more books throughout North Texas.”DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marlin Medical Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Marlin Medical Solutions, today announced a $1,000 grant to Little Hands Book Bank, a Plano-based nonprofit organization focused on pre-kindergarten reading readiness in underserved communities.
— Jennifer Little, Founder of Little Hands Book Bank
Little Hands Book Bank was founded by a Dallas mother who wanted to pass on the gently-loved baby books her son had outgrown. When she couldn’t find a local organization collecting books, she created one herself. Little Hands Book Bank collects new and gently-loved books for babies, toddlers, and preschoolers. Books are packaged into starter libraries that are distributed through community partners supporting early childhood education and family literacy in underserved communities. Studies have shown that families in economically depressed communities often have no books for children in their homes. Little Hands Book Bank supports the work of community literacy programs by ensuring children have access to age-appropriate reading materials outside of the classroom.
“When we first started, we focused on book drives and just collecting books, but as we’ve grown, we’ve found that what we need is a larger space with room for volunteers to help sort, prepare and assemble starter libraries,” said Jennifer Little, founder of Little Hands Book Bank. “This donation from the Marlin Medical Foundation is a great way to kick off our campaign to create a community space so we can distribute more books throughout North Texas.”
“I’ve always cared deeply about children’s issues, particularly when it comes to equity and access to the things children need to reach their full potential,” said Dave Marlin Edwards, founder of the Marlin Medical Foundation. “This grant will ultimately enable Little Hands Book Bank to bring in more volunteers and get books into the community at a faster rate.”
The Marlin Medical Foundation seeks to support nonprofits and ministries in North Texas whose missions align with the foundation’s guiding principles. Applications are accepted on a rolling basis at marlinmedicalfoundation.org.
About Marlin Medical Foundation
The Marlin Medical Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Marlin Medical Solutions, a premier provider of high-quality medical devices, pharmaceuticals, consumables, and equipment in the healthcare industry. The Marlin Medical Foundation was founded by David Marlin Edwards to further his passion for philanthropy and serve as a beacon of light in a dark world.
About Little Hands Book Bank
Little Hands Book Bank focuses on pre-kindergarten reading-readiness by encouraging families to donate gently-used books their children have outgrown. Donated books are beautified, sorted, and packaged with new books into starter libraries for low-income and underserved children who might not otherwise have access to books at home. Starter libraries are distributed through community partners in early childhood education and family literacy.
Alison Cox
The Power Group
+1 469-620-1055
email us here