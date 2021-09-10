Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Four to the Florida Commission on Ethics

Tallahassee, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Travis Cummings, Jim Waldman, John Grant and William Meggs to the Florida Commission on Ethics.

Travis Cummings

Cummings, of Fleming Island, is the Vice President of Benefits at The Bailey Group. He has served his community as Chairman of the Clay County Commission and Mayor of Orange Park. Cummings served eight years in the Florida House of Representatives, the last two as Chairman of the Appropriations Committee. He has volunteered his time with the Borland-Groover Clinic Foundation, Orange Park Medical Center Board of Trustees and the Clay County YMCA. Cummings earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting from Valdosta State University and his master of business administration from the University of North Florida.

Jim Waldman

Waldman, of Pompano Beach, is an attorney and general counsel at Everglades College, Inc. Previously, he served as Mayor of Coconut Creek and spent eight years in the Florida House of Representatives. Waldman has volunteered his time with the American Red Cross, Florida League of Cities, Friends of Israel Defense Forces, Juvenile Diabetes Foundation and the Jewish Federation of Broward County. He received his bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Florida and his juris doctorate from Nova Southeastern University.

John Grant

Grant, of Tampa, is an attorney with Tampa Estate Planners, specializing in estate planning, trust and probate administration, mediation and elder law. He is a former member of the Florida Senate and the Florida House of Representatives and is certified by the Florida Supreme Court as a Circuit Court Mediator and Arbitrator. Grant earned his bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of South Florida and his juris doctorate from the Stetson College of Law.

William Meggs

Meggs, of Tallahassee, is a retired State Attorney for the State of Florida, 2nd Circuit. He served in and received an honorable discharge from the United States Marine Corps, served as a police officer with the Tallahassee Police Department and as a Leon County Sheriff’s Deputy. Meggs earned his bachelor’s degree and juris doctorate from Florida State University.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

