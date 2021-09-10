Mackinac Straits Corridor Authority to conduct an informational session in Lansing Sept. 20

Contact:

James Lake, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-0993Transportation

WHAT: The Mackinac Straits Corridor Authority (MSCA), tasked with overseeing the building and operation of a utility tunnel beneath the Straits of Mackinac, will conduct an informational session for board members, stakeholders, and the public regarding the tunnel project. A copy of the full agenda will be available at the MSCA website.

WHO: MSCA members Enbridge representatives Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) support staff Interested members of the public

WHEN: Monday, Sept. 20, 2021 9 a.m. - noon

WHERE: Horatio S. Earle Learning Center 7575 Crowner Dr. Dimondale, MI 48821

The meeting will be available for public viewing through YouTube (with closed captioning) at https://youtu.be/C8_ojgYgBWo and Livestream at https://livestream.com/mdot/mscameeting09202021.

Accommodations can be made for persons who require mobility, visual, hearing, written, or other assistance for participation. Large print materials, auxiliary aids or the services of interpreters, signers, or readers are available upon request. Please contact Orlando Curry at 517-335-4381 or complete Form 2658 for American Sign Language (ASL) located on the Title VI webpage: www.Michigan.gov/MDOT/0,4616,7-151-9621_31783---,00.html. Requests should be made at least five days prior to the meeting date. Reasonable efforts will be made to provide the requested accommodation or an effective alternative, but accommodations may not be guaranteed.

Written public comment to the MSCA may be submitted via the MSCA Informational Session Public Comment Form. Anyone attending the informational session in person will be required to wear a mask. The Horatio S. Earle Learning Center may be subject to limitations on gatherings. Each person who chooses to provide public comment at the meeting venue will have up to two minutes to address the MSCA.

BACKGROUND: The tunnel will house a replacement segment for the Enbridge Line 5 light oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines that currently sit on the bottom of the Straits and will accommodate other utilities to improve infrastructure connections between the peninsulas. MSCA will own the tunnel after it's built and provide independent oversight throughout its life.