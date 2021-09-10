US-23 closed between M-50 and Plank Road in Monroe County to repair damage from previous bridge hit

Contact:

Agency:

Aaron Jenkins, MDOT Office of Communications, 517-243-9075Transportation

COUNTY: Monroe

HIGHWAYS: US-23

CLOSEST CITY: Monroe

ESTIMATED START DATE: Friday, Sept. 10, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: TBD

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is closing US-23 just north of Cone Road following a railroad bridge high-load strike in August that caused extensive damage to the structure.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require closing northbound US-23 at M-50 and southbound US-23 at Plank Road until repairs can be made to the railroad bridge. More information will be shared once that length of repair work is determined.

Motorists must seek alternate routes.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This closure and detour is necessary to provide the safest work area possible for crews and motorists.