Thursday September 9, 2021

Boise, Idaho – Governor Brad Little’s next “Capital for a Day” event will be held in Ammon on Thursday, September 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Ammon City Hall, 2135 S Ammon Rd.

Officials joining Governor Little include:

  • Idaho Supreme Court Justice Colleen Zahn
  • Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra
  • Treasurer Julie Ellsworth
  • Department of Labor Director Jani Revier
  • Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen
  • Department of Commerce Director Tom Kealey
  • Idaho Transportation Department Director Brian Ness
  • Department of Lands Director Dustin Miller
  • Department of Fish and Game Deputy Director Scott Reinecker
  • Department of Environmental Quality Director Jess Byrne
  • Department of Agriculture Deputy Director Chanel Tewalt
  • Division of Financial Management Administrator Alex Adams
  • Office of Energy and Mineral Resources Administrator John Chatburn
  • Representatives from Idaho’s congressional delegation

“I am excited to host the next Capital for a Day in Ammon,” Governor Little said. “Our friends in East Idaho and Bonneville County will be able to receive direct answers to their most pressing questions. I look forward to engaging in a casual, open dialogue between the public and my cabinet.”

