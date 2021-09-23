Submit Release
Pillow Guy Partners with GlobalShopex to Offer Cross Border eCommerce

The eCommerce expansion allows Pillow Guy to sell products to over 200 international markets with a seamless, fully integrated, crossborder fulfillment solution

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pillow Guy started with one goal: To create incredible luxury bedding delivered to the doorstep in an affordable, no-nonsense package... and now has launched international e-commerce and shipping capabilities through a partnership with GlobalShopex.

Among the new features that Pillow Guy offers via GlobalShopex are:

*Localized checkout experience for international customers buying from https://www.pillowguy.com
*Currency conversion
*Total landed costs
*International payment processing
*Customs clearance and brokerage
*Global shipping with tracking
*Reverse logistics/returns and fraud screening

About Pillow Guy

Our bedding bundles not only offer the highest quality pillows, sheets, duvets and covers on the market (without the department store markup), but they are also tailor-made for any sleep style or preference.

After years of working in the bedding industry selling some of the highest user rated pillows on the market and earning a reputation as “The Pillow Guy” — founder and CEO Isaac Scharf, started to see just how overwhelming it was to find quality luxury bedding.

“I was a single guy living in Los Angeles. My friends and I enjoy the finer things in life, and we knew what we wanted when it came to our cars, our clothes, restaurants, and travel."

But when it came to bedding —“I knew there had to be a way to streamline the process for those of us who just wanted high quality, luxury bedding without the hassle of combing through countless reviews or aimlessly roaming department store aisles."

“We put in the hard work, R&D and field testing to find the finest fabrics, most comfortable fills and optimized densities for stomach, side or back sleepers. The materials are ethically sourced with sustainable options, and we’ve chosen colors and designs that will fit into any bedroom.

If you don't go home and look forward to lying in bed, chances are you need an upgrade. And Pillow Guy is here to help.

About GlobalShopex

GlobalShopex is a leading provider of international e-commerce solutions for US-based online retail operators, providing cost effective solutions for retailers to enter the business to consumer (B2C) global eCommerce market. GlobalShopex’s integrations allow the international customer to seamlessly checkout on the merchant’s websites and ship worldwide. GlobalShopex handles the international checkout, taking on 100% risk of fraud and chargebacks and provides a total landed cost in local currency, international payment processing, customer service in multiple languages, and international shipping on behalf of its retail clients. For more information on Cross border eCommerce solutions, go to http://www.globalshopex.com.

Alvaro Lazo
GlobalShopex Director of Business Development
+1 786 867 6880
email us here
GlobalShopex | International eCommerce & Logistics Solutions

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Retail, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology


