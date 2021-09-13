M-Clip Partners with GlobalShopex to Offer Cross Border eCommerce
The eCommerce expansion allows M-Clip to sell products to over 200 international markets with a seamless, fully integrated, cross border fulfillment solutionMIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- M-Clip is committed to making the finest accessories available. The company started with a desire to create the best, most functional money clip you could buy and has launched international e-commerce and shipping capabilities through a partnership with GlobalShopex.
Among the new features that M-Clip offers via GlobalShopex are:
*Localized checkout experience for international customers buying from https://www.m-clip.com/
*Currency conversion
*Total landed costs
*International payment processing
*Customs clearance and brokerage
*Global shipping with tracking
*Reverse logistics/returns and fraud screening
About M-CLip
M-Clip is a family run business based in Savannah. Our money clip’s patented sliding lever design has become what we are best known for, but growing requests for additional products has lead us to create an expanded line of high quality accessories. The latest items in our line include cuff links, tie bars, key rings and small leather goods - all of which are made with the highest level of quality and attention to detail. We create beautiful and enduring products that make great gifts, personal furnishings and fantastic custom and corporate gift items. We hope you enjoy browsing our site and thank you for considering M-Clip.
All our products are made with a 100% satisfaction guarantee.
About GlobalShopex
GlobalShopex is a leading provider of international e-commerce solutions for US-based online retail operators, providing cost effective solutions for retailers to enter the business to consumer (B2C) global eCommerce market. GlobalShopex’s integrations allow the international customer to seamlessly checkout on the merchant’s websites and ship worldwide. GlobalShopex handles the international checkout, taking on 100% risk of fraud and chargebacks and provides a total landed cost in local currency, international payment processing, customer service in multiple languages, and international shipping on behalf of its retail clients. For more information on Cross border eCommerce solutions, go to http://www.globalshopex.com.
