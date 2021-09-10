Submit Release
News Search

There were 519 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,254 in the last 365 days.

Waterproof Sealed SMA Connectors Protect Systems From External Elements

Amphenol RF expands IP67 SMA product series with new bulkhead jack configuration designed to accommodate RG-58 cable types.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH)

DANBURY, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amphenol RF is pleased to announce the expansion of our IP67 SMA connector series with a new bulkhead jack configuration. This lightweight 50 ohm connector is designed to accommodate RG-58 cable and provide extra protection against external weather-related elements. Waterproof sealed SMA connectors are ideal for harsh environment applications such as industrial equipment, base stations and outdoor kiosks.

The latest addition to the IP67 SMA product series, the bulkhead jack, is constructed with a nickel plated, brass body. It also features a gold plated, beryllium copper contact and nickel plated, copper ferrule, along with a passivated stainless hex nut and lockwasher. This connector is engineered to be a compact, vibration-resistant solution which provides reliable electrical performance up to 6 GHz. The internal and external gaskets protect against dust and water ingress in the mated condition.

SMA connectors are available in various configurations including PCB and cable mount options. The SMA portfolio also features a robust number of adapters and pre-configured cable assemblies which reduce the need for tooling during the installation process.

Learn more: Waterproof IP-Rated Connectors

Lindsay Sperling - Marketing Communications Manager
Amphenol RF
+1 203-796-2034
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Waterproof Sealed SMA Connectors Protect Systems From External Elements

Distribution channels: Electronics Industry, Manufacturing, Technology, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.