Waterproof Sealed SMA Connectors Protect Systems From External Elements
Amphenol RF expands IP67 SMA product series with new bulkhead jack configuration designed to accommodate RG-58 cable types.
Amphenol (NYSE:APH)DANBURY, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amphenol RF is pleased to announce the expansion of our IP67 SMA connector series with a new bulkhead jack configuration. This lightweight 50 ohm connector is designed to accommodate RG-58 cable and provide extra protection against external weather-related elements. Waterproof sealed SMA connectors are ideal for harsh environment applications such as industrial equipment, base stations and outdoor kiosks.
The latest addition to the IP67 SMA product series, the bulkhead jack, is constructed with a nickel plated, brass body. It also features a gold plated, beryllium copper contact and nickel plated, copper ferrule, along with a passivated stainless hex nut and lockwasher. This connector is engineered to be a compact, vibration-resistant solution which provides reliable electrical performance up to 6 GHz. The internal and external gaskets protect against dust and water ingress in the mated condition.
SMA connectors are available in various configurations including PCB and cable mount options. The SMA portfolio also features a robust number of adapters and pre-configured cable assemblies which reduce the need for tooling during the installation process.
Learn more: Waterproof IP-Rated Connectors
