Several State Highways Restricted Next Week for Resurfacing Operations in Philadelphia Region

09/10/2021

King of Prussia, PA – Several state highways are restricted in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties for resurfacing operations, as a part of several projects to repair and resurface more than 200 miles of state highways across the five-county Philadelphia region, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedules and locations are:

Bucks County

Monday, September 13, through Friday, October 1, weekdays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lane closure with flagging is scheduled on Hilltown Pike between Callowhill Road and Dublin Road in Hilltown Township for milling and paving operations; and

Monday, September 13, through Friday, October 1, weekdays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lane closure with flagging is scheduled on Hilltown Pike between Route 309 (Bethlehem Pike) and Route 152 (Limekiln Pike) in Hilltown Township for milling and paving operations.

Chester County

Monday, September 13, through Friday, September 17, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lane closure is scheduled on Route 52 (Kennett Pike) between Fairhill Road and Cossart Road in Pennsbury Township for high friction surface treatment operations.

Delaware County

Monday, September 13, through Friday, September 17, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lane closure is scheduled on Bishop Hollow Road between Gradyville Road and Hempstead Road in Newtown Township for high friction surface treatment operations.

Montgomery County

Monday, September 13, through Friday, September 17, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lane closure is scheduled on Lansdale Avenue between Manor Drive and Vilsmeier Road in Montgomery Township for high friction surface treatment operations.

Philadelphia

Monday, September 13, and Tuesday, September 14, from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM, a lane closure is scheduled on Bustleton Avenue between Grant Avenue and Frankford Avenue for prepping operations;

Monday, September 13, through Friday, September 17, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM, a lane closure is scheduled on Bustleton Avenue between Grant Avenue and Frankford Avenue for paving operations; and

Monday, September 13, through Friday, September 17, from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM, a lane closure is scheduled on Route 232 (Oxford Avenue) between Oxford Circle and the Montgomery County line for prepping, milling, and paving operations.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because slowdowns will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Under these improvement projects, PennDOT is milling the existing roadway surface and repaving the state highways with new asphalt. The new pavement will seal the roadways and provide motorists with a smoother riding surface.

