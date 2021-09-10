I-95 Restricted Weeknights for Overhead Sign Maintenance in Delaware, Philadelphia Counties

King of Prussia PA – Interstate 95 motorists traveling in both directions will encounter periodic lane closures on Monday, September 13, through Friday, September 17, between 10:00 PM to 5:00 AM in Delaware and Philadelphia Counties, as part of a project to conduct overhead sign maintenance across the Philadelphia region, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work locations are:

Northbound I-95 between the Highland Avenue and the Commodore Barry Bridge interchanges in City of Chester, Delaware County;

Northbound I-95 between the Edgemont Avenue and the Interstate 476 interchanges in City of Chester, Delaware County;

Southbound I-95 at the I-476 Interchange in Ridley Township, Delaware County;

Southbound I-95 between the Ridley Park and the I-476 interchanges in Ridley Township, Delaware County;

Northbound I-95 at the Route 420 Interchange in Tinicum Township, Delaware County;

Northbound I-95 ramp to eastbound Route 291 in Tinicum Township, Delaware County;

Northbound I-95 at the Philadelphia International Airport Interchange in Tinicum Township, Delaware County;

Northbound I-95 at the Valley Forge Interchange in Philadelphia;

North bound I-95 at the Route 611 Interchange in Philadelphia;

Northbound and southbound I-95 at the Walt Whitman Bridge/Packer Avenue Interchange in Philadelphia;

Northbound I-95 at the Columbus Boulevard Interchange in Philadelphia; and

Southbound and northbound I-95 between the westbound I-676 and Columbus Boulevard interchanges in Philadelphia.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and slowdowns will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Kriger Construction, Inc. of Scranton, PA, is the general contractor on this $2.9 million project to repair and replace overhead and large signs.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

