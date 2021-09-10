Resurfacing Project Continues Next Week on Route 772 in Lancaster County

Lane restrictions under flagging may cause delays, especially during the afternoon

Harrisburg, PA – A 2.25-mile resurfacing project on Route 772 (Manheim Street/Mount Joy Road) in Mount Joy Borough and Mount Joy and Rapho townships, Lancaster County, continues next week with daytime work that could cause delays, especially during the afternoon rush hour.

This work will be performed Monday, September 13, and Tuesday, September 14. A contractor working for Norfolk Southern Railway Company will perform work at the railroad crossing at the west end of the project, while a PennDOT contractor works on the adjacent roadway. Traffic will be restricted to a single lane under flagging,

Although no work will be performed during morning peak hours, this work is expected to last into the afternoon rush hour. This could cause significant delays.

This project includes base repairs, milling and paving, drainage, including a pipe replacement, tree removal, and guide rail updates on Route 772 from Route 230 (Main Street) in Mount Joy Borough to Route 283 in Rapho Township. Work also includes curb ramp and railroad crossing upgrades.

Milling and drainage work will be performed during daylight hours. Paving will follow during nighttime hours. Traffic will be restricted to a single lane under flagging. Motorists should expect delays. Unless otherwise noted, there will be no lane restrictions during peak morning and afternoon hours.

New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co., Inc., of New Enterprise, PA is the prime contractor on this $1,306,033 project.

This project is expected to be completed by December 7, 2021.

