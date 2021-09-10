Jack W. Hubbard Named Assistant District Executive for Maintenance in PennDOT Engineering District 5

​

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today Jack W. Hubbard has been named assistant district executive for maintenance in Engineering District 5.

“Jack has a wealth of knowledge and years of experience,” District Executive Michael W. Rebert said. “He has been a valuable, dedicated member of the PennDOT team for over 25 years. His extensive knowledge of maintaining highways and bridges is a great asset, and I look forward to his continued leadership in the district maintenance unit.”

Hubbard will direct a team of almost 600 employees who are responsible for the maintenance of over 3300 miles of state-maintained roads and over 2100 state bridges in Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton, and Schuylkill counties.

He joined PennDOT in 1991, and has held many positions, including Civil Engineer (Bridge), Civil Engineer (Transportation), Senior Civil Engineer Supervisor (Transportation), and Senior Highway Maintenance Manager.

Hubbard is a graduate of Penn State University with an associate degree in architectural engineering and a bachelor’s degree in structural engineering. He resides in Jim Thorpe, Pa.

For more information on projects occurring or being bid this year, those made possible by or accelerated by the state’s transportation funding plan (Act 89), or those on the department’s Four and Twelve Year Plans, visit www.projects.penndot.gov.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow regional PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAAllentown, and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation.

MEDIA CONTACTS: Ronald J. Young, Jr., M.P.A., 610-871-4555 , ronyoung@pa.gov; Sean A. Brown, 610-871-4556 , sebrown@pa.gov.

# # #