TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Special Event

On Friday, September 10, 2021, the public should expect delays in the Turkey Thicket/Brookland neighborhoods of Northeast, Washington, DC. Due to a special event in the area, the public can expect increased police activity and intermittent road closures in the area, to include Michigan Avenue corridor, during the mid-day commute.

For timely traffic information, please visit twitter.com/DCPoliceTraffic,

The public should abide by any parking restrictions and should be guided by any posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the downtown area and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of downtown to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.