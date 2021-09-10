Award Winning Vocalist, Songwriter and Producer Natalie Nicole Gilbert Releases New Recovery Album

Natalie Nicole Gilbert - Recovery album - out now Natalie Nicole Gilbert - Recovery album - out now

LA-based producer, vocalist, and songwriter Natalie Nicole Gilbert delivers songs of honesty, vulnerability and resilience in her new album, Recovery.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, September 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The road to recovery is rarely straightforward, and is sometimes arduous and hard-fought. Los Angeles-based producer, vocalist, and songwriter Natalie Nicole Gilbert uncovers songs of honesty, vulnerability and resilience in her latest album, Recovery. This genre-bending artist reveals a music project born out of Gilbert’s own personal experiences with physical recovery and trauma, reflecting on the universality of the process of recovery as everyone faces change and loss. The 12-track album consists of eight covers and four original songs by the artist. Featured on the album are GRAMMY-nominated singer/songwriter/arranger Jarrett Johnson (Michael Bublé, David Foster, Alicia Keys) and songwriter David Blair (The Voice, Germany).

Produced and engineered by Latin-GRAMMY nominee Robert Eibach, Gilbert’s Recovery album is available now on Spotify and all other music-streaming and download platforms. The album is currently being considered for a GRAMMY in the Pop Vocal Album category.

More about Natalie Nicole Gilbert

LA-based Natalie Nicole Gilbert's career has included collaborations with a number of film composers and musicians from a wide array of genres ranging from EDM to classic jazz to alt pop rock.

Today, Gilbert is a voting member of the Recording Academy with 14 solo albums and an additional 17 singles to her credit. In addition to her music, she has more than 10 years in broadcast radio as a radio host and voiceover talent, and has done national commercials for McDonald’s, Cadillac, Quiznos, and other well-known brands. She built her home recording studio in 2005 when it was still a relatively new practice, and continues to produce and co-produce her own music. Gilbert is also a session vocalist for the Dublin Studio Hub, and film and TV composer with Music + Pictures, whose credits include Law and Order, The Office, and many others worldwide. She brings her extensive knowledge of what is radio-ready and what is easiest to license for film and TV to her own acoustic and electric songs.

Recovery - new album by multi-award winning artist Natalie Nicole Gilbert - Best Pop Vocal Album out now